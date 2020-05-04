New York, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Counterfeit Money Detection Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798267/?utm_source=GNW
The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.4 Billion by the year 2025, Coin & Currency Counter will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$69.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$68.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Coin & Currency Counter will reach a market size of US$128.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$255.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798267/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Counterfeit Money Detection Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Threat of Financial Losses Posed by Circulation of Fake
Currencies Pushes up Demand for Counterfeit Money Detection
Rise of Digital Printing Technology Adds to the Growing Threat
of Counterfeiting
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Government Regulations and Punitive Measures Implemented to
Tackle Circulation of Counterfeit Currency Spurs Market Growth
An Overview of Punitive Measures for Producing Counterfeit
Money by Country
Increase in Fraudulent Activity Expands Demand from Different
End-Use Industries
Select Popular Counterfeit Currency Detectors
Emergence of Cash Automation Opens up New Avenues of Growth
Continuous Innovations and Technological Advances Crucial to
Market Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Counterfeit Money Detection Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Counterfeit Money Detection Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Counterfeit Money Detection Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Coin & Currency Counter (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Coin & Currency Counter (Product) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Coin & Currency Counter (Product) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Currency Sorter (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Currency Sorter (Product) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Currency Sorter (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Currency Detector (Product) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Currency Detector (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Currency Detector (Product) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other Products (Product) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Other Products (Product) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Other Products (Product) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Ultraviolet (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Ultraviolet (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Ultraviolet (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Magnetic (Technology) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Magnetic (Technology) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Magnetic (Technology) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Watermark (Technology) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Watermark (Technology) Global Historic Demand in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Watermark (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Other Technologies (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Other Technologies (Technology) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 28: Retail (Industry Vertical) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Retail (Industry Vertical) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Retail (Industry Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Banking (Industry Vertical) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Banking (Industry Vertical) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Banking (Industry Vertical) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Gaming (Industry Vertical) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Gaming (Industry Vertical) Global Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 36: Gaming (Industry Vertical) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Transportation (Industry Vertical) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2018 through 2025
Table 38: Transportation (Industry Vertical) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2009 to 2017
Table 39: Transportation (Industry Vertical) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Other Industry Verticals (Industry Vertical) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 41: Other Industry Verticals (Industry Vertical) Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 42: Other Industry Verticals (Industry Vertical)
Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Counterfeit Money Detection Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: United States Counterfeit Money Detection Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to
2025
Table 44: Counterfeit Money Detection Market in the United
States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 45: United States Counterfeit Money Detection Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Counterfeit Money Detection Market in US$ Million in
the United States by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 47: United States Counterfeit Money Detection Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 48: United States Counterfeit Money Detection Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: United States Counterfeit Money Detection Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018 to
2025
Table 50: Counterfeit Money Detection Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States by Industry Vertical in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 51: Counterfeit Money Detection Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 52: Canadian Counterfeit Money Detection Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Canadian Counterfeit Money Detection Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 54: Counterfeit Money Detection Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 55: Counterfeit Money Detection Market Analysis in Canada
in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 56: Counterfeit Money Detection Market in Canada:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: Canadian Counterfeit Money Detection Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Canadian Counterfeit Money Detection Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry
Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Counterfeit Money Detection Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Industry Vertical for 2009-2017
Table 60: Canadian Counterfeit Money Detection Market Share
Analysis by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 61: Japanese Market for Counterfeit Money Detection:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Counterfeit Money Detection Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2009-2017
Table 63: Japanese Counterfeit Money Detection Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Counterfeit
Money Detection Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 65: Counterfeit Money Detection Market in Japan in US$
Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 66: Japanese Counterfeit Money Detection Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 67: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Counterfeit Money Detection in US$ Million by Industry
Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Japanese Counterfeit Money Detection Market in US$
Million by Industry Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 69: Counterfeit Money Detection Market Share Shift in
Japan by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 70: Chinese Counterfeit Money Detection Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Counterfeit Money Detection Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 72: Chinese Counterfeit Money Detection Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Counterfeit Money Detection Market Estimates and
Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 74: Chinese Counterfeit Money Detection Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 75: Counterfeit Money Detection Market in China:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 76: Chinese Demand for Counterfeit Money Detection in US$
Million by Industry Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Counterfeit Money Detection Market Review in China in
US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 78: Chinese Counterfeit Money Detection Market Share
Breakdown by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Counterfeit Money Detection Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 79: European Counterfeit Money Detection Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 80: Counterfeit Money Detection Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: European Counterfeit Money Detection Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: European Counterfeit Money Detection Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 83: Counterfeit Money Detection Market in Europe in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: European Counterfeit Money Detection Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: European Counterfeit Money Detection Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 86: European Counterfeit Money Detection Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 87: Counterfeit Money Detection Market in Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 88: European Counterfeit Money Detection Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry Vertical:
2018-2025
Table 89: Counterfeit Money Detection Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Industry
Vertical for the Period 2009-2017
Table 90: European Counterfeit Money Detection Market Share
Analysis by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 91: Counterfeit Money Detection Market in France by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 92: French Counterfeit Money Detection Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 93: French Counterfeit Money Detection Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: French Counterfeit Money Detection Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 95: French Counterfeit Money Detection Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 96: French Counterfeit Money Detection Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Counterfeit Money Detection Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Industry Vertical:
2018-2025
Table 98: French Counterfeit Money Detection Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 99: French Counterfeit Money Detection Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Industry Vertical for 2009,
2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 100: Counterfeit Money Detection Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: German Counterfeit Money Detection Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 102: German Counterfeit Money Detection Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: German Counterfeit Money Detection Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 104: Counterfeit Money Detection Market in Germany:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 105: German Counterfeit Money Detection Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Counterfeit Money Detection Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry
Vertical for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: German Counterfeit Money Detection Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 108: Counterfeit Money Detection Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
ITALY
Table 109: Italian Counterfeit Money Detection Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Counterfeit Money Detection Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 111: Italian Counterfeit Money Detection Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 112: Counterfeit Money Detection Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 113: Italian Counterfeit Money Detection Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 114: Counterfeit Money Detection Market in Italy:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 115: Italian Demand for Counterfeit Money Detection in
US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Counterfeit Money Detection Market Review in Italy
in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 117: Italian Counterfeit Money Detection Market Share
Breakdown by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 118: United Kingdom Market for Counterfeit Money
Detection: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Counterfeit Money Detection Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 120: United Kingdom Counterfeit Money Detection Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Counterfeit Money Detection Market in US$ Million by
Technology: 2018-2025
Table 122: Counterfeit Money Detection Market in the United
Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 123: United Kingdom Counterfeit Money Detection Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 124: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Counterfeit Money Detection in US$ Million by Industry
Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: United Kingdom Counterfeit Money Detection Market in
US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 126: Counterfeit Money Detection Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 127: Rest of Europe Counterfeit Money Detection Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 128: Counterfeit Money Detection Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 129: Rest of Europe Counterfeit Money Detection Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Rest of Europe Counterfeit Money Detection Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 131: Rest of Europe Counterfeit Money Detection Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 132: Counterfeit Money Detection Market in Rest of
Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 133: Rest of Europe Counterfeit Money Detection
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry
Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 134: Counterfeit Money Detection Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Industry Vertical for the Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of Europe Counterfeit Money Detection Market
Share Analysis by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 136: Counterfeit Money Detection Market in Asia-Pacific
by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 137: Asia-Pacific Counterfeit Money Detection Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 138: Asia-Pacific Counterfeit Money Detection Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Asia-Pacific Counterfeit Money Detection Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 140: Asia-Pacific Counterfeit Money Detection Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 141: Asia-Pacific Counterfeit Money Detection Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Counterfeit Money Detection Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Industry Vertical:
2018-2025
Table 143: Asia-Pacific Counterfeit Money Detection Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 144: Asia-Pacific Counterfeit Money Detection Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Industry Vertical for
2009, 2019, and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 145: Rest of World Counterfeit Money Detection Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 146: Rest of World Counterfeit Money Detection Historic
Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 147: Counterfeit Money Detection Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 148: Counterfeit Money Detection Market Analysis in Rest
of World in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 149: Counterfeit Money Detection Market in Rest of World:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2009-2017
Table 150: Rest of World Counterfeit Money Detection Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Rest of World Counterfeit Money Detection Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry
Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 152: Counterfeit Money Detection Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Industry Vertical for 2009-2017
Table 153: Rest of World Counterfeit Money Detection Market
Share Analysis by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ACCUBANKER USA
CASSIDA CORPORATION
CRANE PAYMENT INNOVATIONS
CUMMINS ALLISON CORP.
DRI MARK® PRODUCTS, INC.
FRAUD FIGHTER
GLORY
INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGY
JAPAN CASH MACHINE
ROYAL SOVEREIGN INTERNATIONAL
SEMACON BUSINESS MACHINES
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798267/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: