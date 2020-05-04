TORONTO, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MadeGood Foods ®, the leading allergy-friendly and nutrient rich granola snack creators, is continuing to support communities and neighborhoods across North America during these unprecedented times. In response to COVID-19, MadeGood has donated nearly $250,000 in food and funds to Community Food Centres Canada (CFCC) , Food Banks Canada and Chicago non-profits I Grow Chicago and Marillac St. Vincent .



This month, the company is ramping up its charitable efforts with the launch of its MadeGood Moments campaign . Designed to spread positivity and encourage parents, families and anyone that is currently staying at home, the campaign will provide easy recipes and stay at home activities for the entire family and a chance to win $500 every day in May, beginning Monday, May 4th.

“At MadeGood, doing good is in our DNA and it has truly been our honor to support communities across North America with donations to food banks and frontline workers,” said Nima Fotovat, president of Riverside Natural Foods, makers of MadeGood, “We continue to look for ways to spread good and put smiles on faces - and we’re pleased to roll out new ways to do just that.”

With a goal of providing some relief from day-to-day stressors, customers are encouraged to visit the MadeGood Moments contest page to enter for a chance to win $500 and an assortment of MadeGood prizes. Winners will be drawn daily and announced on the company’s Instagram Channel.

The company is also doubling down on content to help families enjoy MadeGood Moments throughout their time staying at home. Recipes, arts and crafts and helpful tips will be featured throughout the month, as well as some fun surprises scheduled throughout the month.

MadeGood Foods and its parent company, Riverside Natural Foods, will also continue to donate 1% of all proceeds to long-standing charitable partners, as well as meet needs for product donations throughout North America.

Consumers are invited to join the conversation online by using #MadeGoodMoments on social media posts. For more information, please visit www.MadeGoodMoments.com or follow the brand on Instagram @MadeGoodFoods .

