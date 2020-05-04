VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation (TSXV: SGMA) (OTCQB: SGMLF) ("Sigma" or the "Company") announces that there will be a short delay in the filing of its annual disclosure documents required under National Instrument 51-102, being the annual audited consolidated financial statements for the year-ended December 31, 2019 (required by section 4.2(b) of such Instrument), the related annual management discussion and analysis (required by section 5.1(2) of such Instrument) and the related officers certifications (required by section 4.1 of National Instrument 52-109).

Due to COVID-19, Sigma implemented “work from home” policies in both cities where its main administrative activities are located, Sao Paulo and Toronto. Sigma’s various accounting and auditing service providers have also implemented such measures. As a result, like most professionals around the world, Sigma experienced unforeseen initial logistical difficulties getting used to conducting “day to day” business interactions using secured video conferencing and secured virtual document sharing, which had the cumulative effect of slowing down its processes and delaying the finalization of the audit. These difficulties have been resolved and administrative activities are normalized.

Sigma is continuing to work diligently and expeditiously with its auditors, and the annual filings are expected to be completed on or before May 15, 2020. In the interim, management and other insiders of Sigma are subject to a management trading black-out policy as described, in principle, in section 9 of National Policy 11- 207.

Sigma is relying on Blanket Order 51-517 – Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements of the British Columbia Securities Commission and similar exemptions provided by the Ontario Securities Commission, which allow for a delay in required annual disclosure document filings in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

DONATION OF CRITICAL SUPPLIES TO LOCAL HEALTH INSTITUTIONS

Sigma also announces that it procured 12 tons of sodium hypochlorite in 12,000 bottles (hospital sanitizer liquid bleach) to be distributed to numerous hospitals, medical clinics, prisons, nursing homes, care centers for people with disabilities and other religious entities in the Vale do Jequitinhonha region. This amount should supply these entities until December 2020.

Sigma is actively engaged in the fight against the spread of COVID-19, in line with its ESG purpose of supporting the underprivileged communities in Vale do Jequitinhonha. In aggregate, these entities care for more than 20,000 people per month (more than 240,000 people per year).

Sigma was fortunate to be able to partner with Industrias Reunidas Raymundo da Fonte in order to procure these large quantities and meet the logistical challenge of rapidly delivering them. Sigma’s project-based team in turn combined forces with the town governments to arrange for distribution of these products to the facilities.

