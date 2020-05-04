Bloomington, Ind., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solution Tree announced today the opening of a Texas office solely dedicated to supporting educators within the state. This new branch, located in Austin, is led by newly appointed state office executive director Darren Grissom, formerly the associate executive director of Texas PTA, the state’s largest child advocacy association, with 2,500 local PTAs and more than 500,000 members.

A Texas native with deep statewide ties to the education community, Grissom will lead Solution Tree’s objective to help educators across Texas improve student learning outcomes.

“Leading the opening and growth of Solution Tree’s Texas office is a once-in-a-career opportunity,” said Grissom. “Utilizing my past experience in K–12 education will allow me to build new relationships on behalf of Solution Tree in hundreds of school districts across the state. I am also eager to deepen the company’s existing relationships to continue growing Solution Tree’s meaningful presence in Texas K–12 education.”

Grissom’s hiring and the opening of the new Texas office coincide with the 2020 opening of the Solution Tree Arkansas office, which is overseen by state office executive director Susan McNully. Both offices play an integral role in Solution Tree’s plan for strategic growth as the company continues to expand its reach and build on its year-over-year successes.

“Opening our Texas office is an exciting step in fulfilling our mission to transform education worldwide to ensure learning for all,” explained Solution Tree CEO Jeffrey C. Jones. “With Darren’s deep knowledge of the inner workings of the Texas educational system and his passion for school improvement, I am confident he will succeed in leading our efforts to help educators across the state make significant gains in student achievement.”





About Solution Tree

Since 1998, Solution Tree has worked to transform education worldwide by empowering educators to raise student achievement. With more than 48,962 educators attending professional learning events and more than 5,500 professional development days in schools each year, Solution Tree helps teachers and administrators confront essential challenges. Solution Tree has a catalog of more than 500 titles, hundreds of videos, and online courses and is the creator of Global PD, an online tool that facilitates the work of professional learning communities for more than 20,000 educators. No other professional learning company provides Solution Tree’s unique blend of research-based, results-driven services that improve learning outcomes for students. Follow @SolutionTree on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.









