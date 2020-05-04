New York, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Counter Cyber Terrorism Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798266/?utm_source=GNW
1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$17.1 Billion by the year 2025, Firewall will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$442.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$396.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Firewall will reach a market size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 3.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Adoption Rises with Increasing Penetration of Internet
US Leads the Market
Cyber Terrorism Incidents on an Incline
Data Breaches on the Rise
Threat to Capital Markets
Major Cyber Incidents
India to Strengthen Cyber Warfare Capabilities
Emerging Threat of Cyberterrorism in Australia
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Cyberterrorism Defined
Types of Cyber-terror Capability
Controversies Surrounding Cyberterrorism
Concerns
Various Motivations of Cyber Threat Actors
Cyberterrorism and Security Measures
Stages of Defense
Prevention
Incident Management
Consequence Management
Global Competitor Market Shares
Counter Cyber Terrorism Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Technology at the Forefront in Modern Cyberterrorism
Problems and Obstacles Associated while Addressing Cybersecurity
Cyber Smart Policies and Solutions
Cybersecurity Legislation in the US
Challenges of Cyber Security
Multi-Jurisdictional Crime to be Tackled Globally
The United Nations
Interpol
Council of Europe Convention on Cyber Crime
Council of Europe
International Multilateral Partnership against Cyber Terrorism
(IMPACT)
Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)
Asia-Paci?c Economic Cooperation (APEC)
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Counter Cyber Terrorism Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Counter Cyber Terrorism Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Firewall (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Firewall (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Web Mining and Intelligence (Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Web Mining and Intelligence (Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: CT-SNAIR (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: CT-SNAIR (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Counter Cyber Terrorism Personnel (Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 10: Counter Cyber Terrorism Personnel (Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Cryptography Techniques (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: Cryptography Techniques (Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Other Types (Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Counter Cyber Terrorism Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 15: United States Counter Cyber Terrorism Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: United States Counter Cyber Terrorism Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 17: Canadian Counter Cyber Terrorism Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: Counter Cyber Terrorism Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Counter Cyber Terrorism: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Japanese Counter Cyber Terrorism Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 21: Chinese Counter Cyber Terrorism Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 22: Chinese Counter Cyber Terrorism Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Counter Cyber Terrorism Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 23: European Counter Cyber Terrorism Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 24: European Counter Cyber Terrorism Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: European Counter Cyber Terrorism Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 26: European Counter Cyber Terrorism Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 27: Counter Cyber Terrorism Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 28: French Counter Cyber Terrorism Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 29: Counter Cyber Terrorism Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 30: German Counter Cyber Terrorism Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 31: Italian Counter Cyber Terrorism Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: Italian Counter Cyber Terrorism Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 33: United Kingdom Market for Counter Cyber Terrorism:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 34: United Kingdom Counter Cyber Terrorism Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 35: Rest of Europe Counter Cyber Terrorism Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 36: Rest of Europe Counter Cyber Terrorism Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 37: Counter Cyber Terrorism Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 38: Asia-Pacific Counter Cyber Terrorism Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 39: Rest of World Counter Cyber Terrorism Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 40: Counter Cyber Terrorism Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
BOEING COMPANY
BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON
CISCO SYSTEMS
COMPUTER SCIENCES CORPORATION
DELL EMC
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION
HEWLETT-PACKARD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY
IBM CORPORATION
INTEL CORPORATION
KASPERSKY LAB
L-3 COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC.
LEIDOS HOLDINGS
LEONARDO SPA
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
NEXUSGUARD LIMITED.
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
PALO ALTO NETWORKS
RAYTHEON COMPANY
SAP SE
SYMANTEC CORPORATION
THALES GROUP
V. CURATED RESEARCH
