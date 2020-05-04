New York, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Counter Cyber Terrorism Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798266/?utm_source=GNW

1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$17.1 Billion by the year 2025, Firewall will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$442.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$396.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Firewall will reach a market size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 3.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Adoption Rises with Increasing Penetration of Internet

US Leads the Market

Cyber Terrorism Incidents on an Incline

Data Breaches on the Rise

Threat to Capital Markets

Major Cyber Incidents

India to Strengthen Cyber Warfare Capabilities

Emerging Threat of Cyberterrorism in Australia

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Cyberterrorism Defined

Types of Cyber-terror Capability

Controversies Surrounding Cyberterrorism

Concerns

Various Motivations of Cyber Threat Actors

Cyberterrorism and Security Measures

Stages of Defense

Prevention

Incident Management

Consequence Management

Global Competitor Market Shares

Counter Cyber Terrorism Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Technology at the Forefront in Modern Cyberterrorism

Problems and Obstacles Associated while Addressing Cybersecurity

Cyber Smart Policies and Solutions

Cybersecurity Legislation in the US

Challenges of Cyber Security

Multi-Jurisdictional Crime to be Tackled Globally

The United Nations

Interpol

Council of Europe Convention on Cyber Crime

Council of Europe

International Multilateral Partnership against Cyber Terrorism

(IMPACT)

Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)

Asia-Paci?c Economic Cooperation (APEC)





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Counter Cyber Terrorism Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

IV. COMPETITION



BOEING COMPANY

BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON

CISCO SYSTEMS

COMPUTER SCIENCES CORPORATION

DELL EMC

GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION

HEWLETT-PACKARD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY

IBM CORPORATION

INTEL CORPORATION

KASPERSKY LAB

L-3 COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC.

LEIDOS HOLDINGS

LEONARDO SPA

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

NEXUSGUARD LIMITED.

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

PALO ALTO NETWORKS

RAYTHEON COMPANY

SAP SE

SYMANTEC CORPORATION

THALES GROUP

V. CURATED RESEARCH

