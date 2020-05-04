BRENTWOOD, Tenn., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corizon Health earned a renewal of the health services contract with the Arlington County Detention Facility in Arlington, Va., the company announced today. The new agreement, won in competitive bidding, has options to extend through 2025 and provides care for an average daily inmate population of approximately 500 individuals.



Corizon first began serving the Arlington community in 2006, enhancing on-site care and continuing to develop programs that meet the ever-changing needs of the jail’s patient population and greater Arlington community. Beyond delivery of evidence-based clinical care, Corizon has worked with other community agencies to improve processes for the inmate population. Examples include working to develop Arlington County re-entry program for inmates prior to discharge into the community; establishing continuity of care program in which, upon release, inmates are sent home with records and medication for continuity of care in the community; and collaboration with DHS to provide continuity of care for inmates with psychiatric disorders.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to continue this long, productive partnership,” said Bob Orrick, vice president of operations for Corizon. “We have the right people, resources, and systems to build on the established successes.”

