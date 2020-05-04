New York, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Core HR Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798262/?utm_source=GNW
9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$7.7 Billion by the year 2025, Software will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$240.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$242.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Software will reach a market size of US$582.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$898.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798262/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Core HR Software Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in
%): 2019 & 2025
As a Centralized Repository for Workforce Data, Core HR
Software is Vital to Seamless Human Resource Management
Automation of HR Processes Paves the Way for Wider Adoption
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Demand for HR Technology across Various Industry
Verticals Bodes Well for Market Growth
Steady Pace of Investments in the Space Driven by Organizations
Moving Towards Digitization: Total Investment (In US$ Billion)
in HR Tech for the Years 2015, 2016, 2017 & 2018
Inherent Benefits of Core HR Software Spurs Adoption
Select Popular Core HR Software Solutions
Integration of Employee Self-Service Options Bolsters Market
Prospects
Rapid Adoption of Cloud-Based Based HR Management Systems
Amplifies Demand for Core HR Solutions
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Increase Investments in HR
Software to Improve Cost Optimization
Growing Use of HR Analytics for Effective Decision Making Open
up New Possibilities
Increasing Interest in Data-Driven Insights to Track Workforce
Performance and Talent Management Drives up Demand: Global HR
Analytics Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021,
2023 & 2025
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Core HR Software Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Core HR Software Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Software (Component) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Software (Component) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Services (Component) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Services (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: SMEs (Organization Size) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: SMEs (Organization Size) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Large Enterprises (Organization Size) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 10: Large Enterprises (Organization Size) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Government (Industry Vertical) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 12: Government (Industry Vertical) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Manufacturing (Industry Vertical) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 14: Manufacturing (Industry Vertical) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 15: BFSI (Industry Vertical) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: BFSI (Industry Vertical) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: IT & Telecom (Industry Vertical) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 18: IT & Telecom (Industry Vertical) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Consumer Goods & Retail (Industry Vertical) Global
Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 20: Consumer Goods & Retail (Industry Vertical) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: Other Industry Verticals (Industry Vertical) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 22: Other Industry Verticals (Industry Vertical) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Core HR Software Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 23: United States Core HR Software Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: United States Core HR Software Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: United States Core HR Software Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Organization Size: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: United States Core HR Software Market Share Breakdown
by Organization Size: 2019 VS 2025
Table 27: United States Core HR Software Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: Core HR Software Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 29: Canadian Core HR Software Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 30: Core HR Software Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and 2025
Table 31: Canadian Core HR Software Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Organization Size: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Core HR Software Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Organization Size for 2019 and 2025
Table 33: Canadian Core HR Software Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 34: Canadian Core HR Software Market Share Analysis by
Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 35: Japanese Market for Core HR Software: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 36: Japanese Core HR Software Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Japanese Market for Core HR Software: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Organization Size
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Japanese Core HR Software Market Share Analysis by
Organization Size: 2019 VS 2025
Table 39: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Core HR
Software in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 40: Core HR Software Market Share Shift in Japan by
Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 41: Chinese Core HR Software Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 42: Chinese Core HR Software Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 43: Chinese Core HR Software Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Organization Size for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Chinese Core HR Software Market by Organization Size:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 45: Chinese Demand for Core HR Software in US$ Million by
Industry Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 46: Chinese Core HR Software Market Share Breakdown by
Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Core HR Software Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 47: European Core HR Software Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 48: European Core HR Software Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Core HR Software Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 50: European Core HR Software Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 51: European Core HR Software Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Organization Size: 2018-2025
Table 52: European Core HR Software Market Share Breakdown by
Organization Size: 2019 VS 2025
Table 53: European Core HR Software Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 54: European Core HR Software Market Share Analysis by
Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 55: Core HR Software Market in France by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 56: French Core HR Software Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 57: Core HR Software Market in France by Organization
Size: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 58: French Core HR Software Market Share Analysis by
Organization Size: 2019 VS 2025
Table 59: Core HR Software Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 60: French Core HR Software Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by Industry Vertical for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 61: Core HR Software Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Core HR Software Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 63: Core HR Software Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Organization Size
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 64: German Core HR Software Market Share Breakdown by
Organization Size: 2019 VS 2025
Table 65: Core HR Software Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry Vertical for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 66: Core HR Software Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Core HR Software Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Italian Core HR Software Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 69: Italian Core HR Software Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Organization Size for the Period 2018-2025
Table 70: Italian Core HR Software Market by Organization Size:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 71: Italian Demand for Core HR Software in US$ Million by
Industry Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 72: Italian Core HR Software Market Share Breakdown by
Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Core HR Software: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: United Kingdom Core HR Software Market Share Analysis
by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 75: United Kingdom Market for Core HR Software: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Organization
Size for the Period 2018-2025
Table 76: United Kingdom Core HR Software Market Share Analysis
by Organization Size: 2019 VS 2025
Table 77: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Core HR Software in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018 to
2025
Table 78: Core HR Software Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 79: Rest of Europe Core HR Software Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 80: Rest of Europe Core HR Software Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 81: Rest of Europe Core HR Software Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Organization Size: 2018-2025
Table 82: Rest of Europe Core HR Software Market Share
Breakdown by Organization Size: 2019 VS 2025
Table 83: Rest of Europe Core HR Software Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 84: Rest of Europe Core HR Software Market Share Analysis
by Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 85: Core HR Software Market in Asia-Pacific by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Core HR Software Market Share Analysis
by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 87: Core HR Software Market in Asia-Pacific by
Organization Size: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 88: Asia-Pacific Core HR Software Market Share Analysis
by Organization Size: 2019 VS 2025
Table 89: Core HR Software Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Core HR Software Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by Industry Vertical for 2019 and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 91: Rest of World Core HR Software Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Core HR Software Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and 2025
Table 93: Rest of World Core HR Software Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Organization Size: 2018 to 2025
Table 94: Core HR Software Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Organization Size for 2019 and 2025
Table 95: Rest of World Core HR Software Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018 to
2025
Table 96: Rest of World Core HR Software Market Share Analysis
by Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING
CERIDIAN HCM
COREHR LIMITED
EMPLOYWISE
IBM CORPORATION
ORACLE CORPORATION
PAYCHEX
PAYCOM
SAP SE
SUMTOTAL SYSTEMS
ULTIMATE SOFTWARE GROUP
WORKDAY
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798262/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: