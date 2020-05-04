New York, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Convergent Billing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798260/?utm_source=GNW

6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.1 Billion by the year 2025, Hosted/Cloud will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 24.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$539 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$817.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hosted/Cloud will reach a market size of US$854.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 19.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Alcatel-Lucent SA

Amdrecor, Inc.

CSG Systems International, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Optiva, Inc.

SAP SE

Sterlite Technologies Limited







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798260/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Convergent Billing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Digital Transformation Underway in Telecom Sector Sheds Focus

on Modern Billing Solutions

Global Telecommunication Services Spending (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2018, 2021 & 2024

High Mobile Subscription Growth in Emerging Economies Augments

Market Growth

Unique Mobile Subscribers (In Billion) in Asia-Pacific for the

Years 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



New Technologies and Innovative Service Offerings Amplifies Demand

Convergent Billing Solutions Reduce Overall Cost, Essential

amid Shrinking Margins and Intensifying Competition

Real-Time Convergent Charging and Billing Capture New Revenue

Streams

5G Deployment Opens Up Further Growth Opportunities

Forecast Number of 5G Subscriptions (In Billion) for the Years

2020, 2023 & 2025

Accelerating Adoption of Cloud-Based Technologies Bodes Well

for Growth

Global Telecom Cloud Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2019, 2022, & 2025

Unlocking the Potential of Blockchain in Telecom Billing Systems





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Convergent Billing Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Convergent Billing Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Hosted/Cloud (Deployment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Hosted/Cloud (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: On-Premise (Deployment) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: On-Premise (Deployment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Convergent Billing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 7: Convergent Billing Market in US$ Million in the United

States by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 8: United States Convergent Billing Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 9: Convergent Billing Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 10: Canadian Convergent Billing Market Share Breakdown by

Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 11: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Convergent

Billing Market in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 12: Japanese Convergent Billing Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 13: Convergent Billing Market Estimates and Forecasts in

China in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 14: Convergent Billing Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Deployment for 2019 and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Convergent Billing Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 15: European Convergent Billing Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 16: European Convergent Billing Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: European Convergent Billing Market Assessment in US$

Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 18: Convergent Billing Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2019 and 2025

FRANCE

Table 19: French Convergent Billing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 20: French Convergent Billing Market Share Breakdown by

Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 21: German Convergent Billing Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 22: German Convergent Billing Market Share Breakdown by

Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 23: Convergent Billing Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Italy in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 24: Convergent Billing Market in Italy: Percentage Share

Analysis by Deployment for 2019 and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 25: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Convergent Billing Market in US$ Million by Deployment:

2018-2025

Table 26: United Kingdom Convergent Billing Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Convergent Billing Market Assessment

in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 28: Convergent Billing Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2019 and 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Convergent Billing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 30: Asia-Pacific Convergent Billing Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 31: Convergent Billing Market Analysis in Rest of World

in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 32: Rest of World Convergent Billing Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



ALCATEL-LUCENT SA

AMDRECOR

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL

HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES

IBM CORPORATION

OPTIVA, INC.

SAP SE

STERLITE TECHNOLOGIES

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798260/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001