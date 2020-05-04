New York, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Convergent Billing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798260/?utm_source=GNW
6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.1 Billion by the year 2025, Hosted/Cloud will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 24.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$539 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$817.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hosted/Cloud will reach a market size of US$854.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 19.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Convergent Billing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Digital Transformation Underway in Telecom Sector Sheds Focus
on Modern Billing Solutions
Global Telecommunication Services Spending (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2018, 2021 & 2024
High Mobile Subscription Growth in Emerging Economies Augments
Market Growth
Unique Mobile Subscribers (In Billion) in Asia-Pacific for the
Years 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
New Technologies and Innovative Service Offerings Amplifies Demand
Convergent Billing Solutions Reduce Overall Cost, Essential
amid Shrinking Margins and Intensifying Competition
Real-Time Convergent Charging and Billing Capture New Revenue
Streams
5G Deployment Opens Up Further Growth Opportunities
Forecast Number of 5G Subscriptions (In Billion) for the Years
2020, 2023 & 2025
Accelerating Adoption of Cloud-Based Technologies Bodes Well
for Growth
Global Telecom Cloud Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2019, 2022, & 2025
Unlocking the Potential of Blockchain in Telecom Billing Systems
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Convergent Billing Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Convergent Billing Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Hosted/Cloud (Deployment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Hosted/Cloud (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: On-Premise (Deployment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: On-Premise (Deployment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Convergent Billing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 7: Convergent Billing Market in US$ Million in the United
States by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 8: United States Convergent Billing Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 9: Convergent Billing Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 10: Canadian Convergent Billing Market Share Breakdown by
Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 11: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Convergent
Billing Market in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 12: Japanese Convergent Billing Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 13: Convergent Billing Market Estimates and Forecasts in
China in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 14: Convergent Billing Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Deployment for 2019 and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Convergent Billing Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 15: European Convergent Billing Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: European Convergent Billing Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: European Convergent Billing Market Assessment in US$
Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 18: Convergent Billing Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2019 and 2025
FRANCE
Table 19: French Convergent Billing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 20: French Convergent Billing Market Share Breakdown by
Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 21: German Convergent Billing Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 22: German Convergent Billing Market Share Breakdown by
Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 23: Convergent Billing Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Italy in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 24: Convergent Billing Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Deployment for 2019 and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 25: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Convergent Billing Market in US$ Million by Deployment:
2018-2025
Table 26: United Kingdom Convergent Billing Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Convergent Billing Market Assessment
in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 28: Convergent Billing Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2019 and 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Convergent Billing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 30: Asia-Pacific Convergent Billing Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 31: Convergent Billing Market Analysis in Rest of World
in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 32: Rest of World Convergent Billing Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ALCATEL-LUCENT SA
AMDRECOR
CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES
IBM CORPORATION
OPTIVA, INC.
SAP SE
STERLITE TECHNOLOGIES
V. CURATED RESEARCH
