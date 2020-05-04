New York, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Continuous Testing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798257/?utm_source=GNW
9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1 Billion by the year 2025, Cloud will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 17.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$82 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$99.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Cloud will reach a market size of US$87.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$368 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Continuous Testing - Facilitating Continuous Delivery
Leading Vendors
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Continuous Testing Defined
The Deployment Pipeline
The Missing Link in Continuous Delivery Process
Continuous Testing and Testing Automation
Requirements for Continuous Testing
Implementation of Continuous Testing - Benefits
Global Competitor Market Shares
Continuous Testing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Continuous Testing Challenges
Too Much Data to Act on
Difficulty in Controlling Test Automation Data
Accelerated Release Cycles Pose Obstacles
High Cost of Infrastructure
Confusion over Open Source
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Continuous Testing Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Continuous Testing Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Continuous Testing Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Cloud (Deployment) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Cloud (Deployment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Cloud (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: On-Premise (Deployment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: On-Premise (Deployment) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: On-Premise (Deployment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Web (Interface) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Web (Interface) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Web (Interface) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Mobile (Interface) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Mobile (Interface) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Mobile (Interface) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Desktop (Interface) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Desktop (Interface) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Desktop (Interface) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: BFSI (End-Use Industry) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through
2025
Table 20: BFSI (End-Use Industry) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: BFSI (End-Use Industry) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Retail & Consumer Goods (End-Use Industry) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 23: Retail & Consumer Goods (End-Use Industry) Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Retail & Consumer Goods (End-Use Industry) Percentage
Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 25: Telecom & IT (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Telecom & IT (End-Use Industry) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Telecom & IT (End-Use Industry) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Global
Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 29: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry)
Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Continuous Testing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: Continuous Testing Market in US$ Thousand in the
United States by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 32: United States Continuous Testing Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 33: United States Continuous Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States Continuous Testing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Interface: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Continuous Testing Market in the United States by
Interface: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 36: United States Continuous Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Interface: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: United States Continuous Testing Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Continuous Testing Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use Industry in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 39: Continuous Testing Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 40: Continuous Testing Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 41: Continuous Testing Market in Canada: Historic Review
in US$ Thousand by Deployment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Canadian Continuous Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Canadian Continuous Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Interface: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Canadian Continuous Testing Historic Market Review by
Interface in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 45: Continuous Testing Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Interface for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 46: Canadian Continuous Testing Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to
2025
Table 47: Continuous Testing Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry
for 2009-2017
Table 48: Canadian Continuous Testing Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Continuous
Testing Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 50: Continuous Testing Market in Japan in US$ Thousand by
Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 51: Japanese Continuous Testing Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Japanese Market for Continuous Testing: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Interface for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Continuous Testing Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Interface for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Japanese Continuous Testing Market Share Analysis by
Interface: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Continuous Testing in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to
2025
Table 56: Japanese Continuous Testing Market in US$ Thousand by
End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 57: Continuous Testing Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 58: Continuous Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts in
China in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 59: Chinese Continuous Testing Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 60: Continuous Testing Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 61: Chinese Continuous Testing Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Interface for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Continuous Testing Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Thousand by Interface: 2009-2017
Table 63: Chinese Continuous Testing Market by Interface:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 64: Chinese Demand for Continuous Testing in US$ Thousand
by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Continuous Testing Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 66: Chinese Continuous Testing Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Continuous Testing Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 67: European Continuous Testing Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 68: Continuous Testing Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 69: European Continuous Testing Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: European Continuous Testing Market Assessment in US$
Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 71: European Continuous Testing Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 72: Continuous Testing Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: European Continuous Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Interface: 2018-2025
Table 74: Continuous Testing Market in Europe in US$ Thousand
by Interface: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: European Continuous Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Interface: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: European Continuous Testing Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 77: Continuous Testing Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 78: European Continuous Testing Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 79: French Continuous Testing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 80: French Continuous Testing Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 81: French Continuous Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Continuous Testing Market in France by Interface:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 83: French Continuous Testing Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Interface: 2009-2017
Table 84: French Continuous Testing Market Share Analysis by
Interface: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Continuous Testing Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 86: French Continuous Testing Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 87: French Continuous Testing Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009, 2019, and
2025
GERMANY
Table 88: German Continuous Testing Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 89: Continuous Testing Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Deployment in US$ Thousand for the Period
2009-2017
Table 90: German Continuous Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Continuous Testing Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Interface for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: German Continuous Testing Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Interface: 2009-2017
Table 93: German Continuous Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Interface: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Continuous Testing Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: German Continuous Testing Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 96: Continuous Testing Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 97: Continuous Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 98: Italian Continuous Testing Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 99: Continuous Testing Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 100: Italian Continuous Testing Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Interface for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Continuous Testing Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Thousand by Interface: 2009-2017
Table 102: Italian Continuous Testing Market by Interface:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 103: Italian Demand for Continuous Testing in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Continuous Testing Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 105: Italian Continuous Testing Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 106: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Continuous Testing Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
2018-2025
Table 107: Continuous Testing Market in the United Kingdom in
US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 108: United Kingdom Continuous Testing Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Continuous Testing: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Interface
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Continuous Testing Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Interface for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 111: United Kingdom Continuous Testing Market Share
Analysis by Interface: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Continuous Testing in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to
2025
Table 113: United Kingdom Continuous Testing Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 114: Continuous Testing Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 115: Rest of Europe Continuous Testing Market Assessment
in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 116: Rest of Europe Continuous Testing Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 117: Continuous Testing Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 118: Rest of Europe Continuous Testing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Interface: 2018-2025
Table 119: Continuous Testing Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Interface: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 120: Rest of Europe Continuous Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Interface: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Rest of Europe Continuous Testing Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 122: Continuous Testing Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2009-2017
Table 123: Rest of Europe Continuous Testing Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Asia-Pacific Continuous Testing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 125: Asia-Pacific Continuous Testing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 126: Asia-Pacific Continuous Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Continuous Testing Market in Asia-Pacific by
Interface: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 128: Asia-Pacific Continuous Testing Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Interface: 2009-2017
Table 129: Asia-Pacific Continuous Testing Market Share
Analysis by Interface: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Continuous Testing Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 131: Asia-Pacific Continuous Testing Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 132: Asia-Pacific Continuous Testing Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009,
2019, and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 133: Continuous Testing Market Analysis in Rest of World
in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 134: Continuous Testing Market in Rest of World: Historic
Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of World Continuous Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Rest of World Continuous Testing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Interface: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Rest of World Continuous Testing Historic Market
Review by Interface in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 138: Continuous Testing Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Interface for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 139: Rest of World Continuous Testing Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to
2025
Table 140: Continuous Testing Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use Industry for 2009-2017
Table 141: Rest of World Continuous Testing Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ATOS SE
CA TECHNOLOGIES
CAPGEMINI FRANCE
CIGNITI TECHNOLOGIES
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION
EPAM SYSTEMS
HCL TECHNOLOGIES
HEXAWARE TECHNOLOGIES
IBM CORPORATION
LARSEN & TOUBRO INFOTECH LIMITED
LOGIGEAR CORPORATION.
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC
MINDTREE
NIIT TECHNOLOGIES
PARASOFT
QUALITEST GROUP
SOFTCRYLIC
SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC
SYNTEL
TECH MAHINDRA
TRICENTIS GMBH
V. CURATED RESEARCH
