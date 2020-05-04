New York, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Continuous Integration Tools Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798254/?utm_source=GNW
2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$924.9 Million by the year 2025, On-Premises will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 20.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$43.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$54.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, On-Premises will reach a market size of US$66.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 18.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$199.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798254/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Continuous Integration Tools Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Prominence of Automation of Software Development
Processes Drives Market Growth
Brief Overview of Leading Continuous Integration Tools and
Their Notable Features
Accelerating Demand for Faster Release Cycles Bodes Well for
Growth
Vital Role of Continuous Integration Tools Customized for
Mobile App Development
In a Mobile-First World, Ballooning Popularity of Mobile Apps
Brings New Market Opportunities: Global Mobile App Downloads
(In Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2023
Emergence of Container Technology Sheds Focus on Continuous
Integration Tools with Support for Containers
Rise in Container Deployments Spurred by Digital Transformation
Initiatives in Enterprises to Benefit Demand for CI Tools
Supporting Containers: Global Application Containers Market
(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2021 & 2024
Rise of Cloud Computing Opens up Lucrative Growth Opportunities
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Continuous Integration Tools Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Continuous Integration Tools Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: On-Premises (Mode) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: On-Premises (Mode) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Cloud (Mode) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$
Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Cloud (Mode) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country
in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: BFSI (Vertical) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: BFSI (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Telecommunications (Vertical) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 10: Telecommunications (Vertical) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Media & Entertainment (Vertical) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 12: Media & Entertainment (Vertical) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Retail & eCommerce (Vertical) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 14: Retail & eCommerce (Vertical) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 15: Healthcare (Vertical) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: Healthcare (Vertical) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: Manufacturing (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 18: Manufacturing (Vertical) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Education (Vertical) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 20: Education (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: Other Verticals (Vertical) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 22: Other Verticals (Vertical) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Continuous Integration Tools Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 23: United States Continuous Integration Tools Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Mode: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: United States Continuous Integration Tools Market
Share Breakdown by Mode: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: United States Continuous Integration Tools Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Continuous Integration Tools Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 27: Canadian Continuous Integration Tools Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Mode: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: Continuous Integration Tools Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Mode for 2019 and 2025
Table 29: Canadian Continuous Integration Tools Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018
to 2025
Table 30: Canadian Continuous Integration Tools Market Share
Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Continuous Integration Tools:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Mode
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: Japanese Continuous Integration Tools Market Share
Analysis by Mode: 2019 VS 2025
Table 33: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Continuous Integration Tools in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018
to 2025
Table 34: Continuous Integration Tools Market Share Shift in
Japan by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 35: Chinese Continuous Integration Tools Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Mode for the Period 2018-2025
Table 36: Chinese Continuous Integration Tools Market by Mode:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 37: Chinese Demand for Continuous Integration Tools in
US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Chinese Continuous Integration Tools Market Share
Breakdown by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Continuous Integration Tools Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 39: European Continuous Integration Tools Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 40: European Continuous Integration Tools Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 41: European Continuous Integration Tools Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Mode: 2018-2025
Table 42: European Continuous Integration Tools Market Share
Breakdown by Mode: 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: European Continuous Integration Tools Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 44: European Continuous Integration Tools Market Share
Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 45: Continuous Integration Tools Market in France by
Mode: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 46: French Continuous Integration Tools Market Share
Analysis by Mode: 2019 VS 2025
Table 47: Continuous Integration Tools Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 48: French Continuous Integration Tools Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 49: Continuous Integration Tools Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Mode for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: German Continuous Integration Tools Market Share
Breakdown by Mode: 2019 VS 2025
Table 51: Continuous Integration Tools Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Vertical for the Period 2018-2025
Table 52: Continuous Integration Tools Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 53: Italian Continuous Integration Tools Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Mode for the Period 2018-2025
Table 54: Italian Continuous Integration Tools Market by Mode:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 55: Italian Demand for Continuous Integration Tools in
US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Italian Continuous Integration Tools Market Share
Breakdown by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 57: United Kingdom Market for Continuous Integration
Tools: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Mode for the Period 2018-2025
Table 58: United Kingdom Continuous Integration Tools Market
Share Analysis by Mode: 2019 VS 2025
Table 59: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Continuous Integration Tools in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018
to 2025
Table 60: Continuous Integration Tools Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 61: Rest of Europe Continuous Integration Tools Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Mode: 2018-2025
Table 62: Rest of Europe Continuous Integration Tools Market
Share Breakdown by Mode: 2019 VS 2025
Table 63: Rest of Europe Continuous Integration Tools
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical:
2018-2025
Table 64: Rest of Europe Continuous Integration Tools Market
Share Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 65: Continuous Integration Tools Market in Asia-Pacific
by Mode: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Continuous Integration Tools Market
Share Analysis by Mode: 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Continuous Integration Tools Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Continuous Integration Tools Market
Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and
2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 69: Rest of World Continuous Integration Tools Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Mode: 2018 to 2025
Table 70: Continuous Integration Tools Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Mode for 2019 and 2025
Table 71: Rest of World Continuous Integration Tools Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018
to 2025
Table 72: Rest of World Continuous Integration Tools Market
Share Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AMAZON WEB SERVICES
APPVEYOR SYSTEMS INC.
ATLASSIAN
AUTORABIT
BITRISE LIMITED
BUILDKITE PTY.
CA TECHNOLOGIES
CIRCLE INTERNET SERVICES, INC.
CLOUDBEES, INC.
DRONE.IO
ELECTRIC CLOUD
IBM CORPORATION
JETBRAINS
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
NEVERCODE LTD.
ORACLE CORPORATION
PHPCI
PUPPET
RED HAT
RENDERED TEXT
SHIPPABLE INC.
SMARTBEAR SOFTWARE
TRAVIS CI GMBH
VSOFT TECHNOLOGIES
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798254/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: