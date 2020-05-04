New York, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Continuous Integration Tools Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798254/?utm_source=GNW

2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$924.9 Million by the year 2025, On-Premises will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 20.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$43.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$54.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, On-Premises will reach a market size of US$66.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 18.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$199.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Appveyor Systems Inc.

Atlassian

Autorabit

Bitrise Limited

Buildkite Pty., Ltd.

CA Technologies, Inc.

Circle Internet Services, Inc.

CloudBees, Inc.

Drone.Io

Electric Cloud, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Jetbrains

Micro Focus International PLC

Microsoft Corporation

Nevercode Ltd.

Oracle Corporation

PHPCI

Puppet, Inc.

Red Hat, Inc.

Rendered Text

Shippable Inc.

SmartBear Software, Inc.

Travis CI GmbH

Vsoft Technologies







Global Competitor Market Shares

IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

