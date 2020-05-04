LAFAYETTE, La., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the “Company” or “Viemed”) (TSX: VMD.TO and NASDAQ:VMD), a home medical equipment supplier that provides post-acute respiratory care services in the United States, announced today that it has reported its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020.



Operational highlights (all dollar amounts are USD):

Net revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 were $23.8 million, an increase of 31% over net revenues reported for the comparable quarter ended March 31, 2019. Current quarter revenues included approximately $1 million of product sales related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.





The Company grew its active ventilator patient base for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 by approximately 25% as compared to the prior year’s comparable quarter and 3% over the fourth quarter of 2019.





Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 totaled approximately $4.2 million, a 117% increase as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019.





Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 totaled approximately $7.9 million, a Company record, and a 76% increase as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019. A reconciliation of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables accompanying this press release.





During May, the Company extended the expiration date of its existing $10 million line of credit with Hancock Whitney Bank to May 1, 2023.





The Company expects to generate net revenues of approximately $42 million to $44 million during the second quarter of 2020, including approximately $20 million of product sales related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We believe the first four months of the year have demonstrated how important the Viemed mission is to the future of our country’s healthcare system,” said Casey Hoyt, Viemed's CEO. “Our clinicians have come through to share their expertise with others to assist with COVID-19 solutions. In addition, we have established long-term relationships with hospitals and physicians that we expect will only be strengthened in the future as we continue to do our part in supplying ventilators and keeping hospital beds free for the patients who have become ill with the coronavirus.”

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or “forward-looking information” as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “potential”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, or “projects”, or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will”, “should”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved” or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including those that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance, including the Company's net revenue guidance for the second quarter, are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. These factors include, without limitation: the general business, market and economic conditions in the regions in which the Company operates; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the actions taken by governmental authorities, individuals and companies in response to the pandemic on our business, financial condition and results of operations, including on the Company's patient base and revenues, employees, and equipment and supplies; the Company may be subject to significant capital requirements and operating risks; the ability of the Company to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities; volatility in the market price of shares in the capital of the Company; the Company’s novel business model; the risk that the clinical application of treatments that demonstrate positive results in a study may not be positively replicated or that such test results may not be predictive of actual treatment results or may not result in the adoption of such treatments by providers; the state of the capital markets; the availability of funds and resources to pursue operations; decline of reimbursement rates; dependence on few payors; possible new drug discoveries; dependence on key suppliers; granting of permits and licenses in a highly regulated business; competition; low profit market segments; disruptions in or attacks (including cyber-attacks) on the Company's information technology, internet, network access or other voice or data communications systems or services; the evolution of various types of fraud or other criminal behavior to which the Company is exposed; the failure of third parties to comply with their obligations; difficulty integrating newly acquired businesses; the impact of new and changes to, or application of, current laws and regulations; the overall difficult litigation and regulatory environment; increased competition; changes in foreign currency rates; increased funding costs and market volatility due to market illiquidity and competition for funding; critical accounting estimates and changes to accounting standards, policies, and methods used by the Company; the impact of the previously disclosed restatement and correction of our previously issued financial statements; the previously disclosed identified material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting and our ability to remediate that material weakness; the initiation of legal or regulatory proceedings with respect to the restatement and corrections; the adverse effects on our business, results of operations, financial condition and stock price, as a result of the restatement and correction process; the Company’s status as an emerging growth company and a foreign private issuer; and the occurrence of natural and unnatural catastrophic events or health epidemics or concerns, such as the recent COVID-19 pandemic, and claims resulting from such events or concerns; as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in Viemed’s disclosure documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, including the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada available at www.sedar.com. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.





VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share amounts)

(Unaudited)

At

March 31, 2020 At

December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,409 $ 13,355 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $10,196 and

$7,782 at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 15,443 11,534 Inventory, net 1,785 1,360 Prepaid expenses and other assets 4,514 1,562 Total current assets $ 30,151 $ 27,811 Long-term assets Property and equipment 56,632 54,772 Other assets 18 13 Total long-term assets $ 56,650 $ 54,785 TOTAL ASSETS $ 86,801 $ 82,596 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Trade payables $ 6,380 $ 4,700 Deferred revenue 3,394 3,315 Income taxes payable 281 86 Accrued liabilities 6,886 8,968 Current portion of lease liabilities 7,433 7,093 Current portion of long-term debt 1,772 1,750 Total current liabilities $ 26,146 $ 25,912 Long-term liabilities Accrued liabilities 2,350 2,317 Long-term lease liabilities 2,330 3,039 Long-term debt 7,179 7,629 Total long-term liabilities $ 11,859 $ 12,985 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 38,005 $ 38,897 Commitments and Contingencies — — SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock - No par value: unlimited authorized; 38,486,772 and

37,952,660 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December

31, 2019, respectively 6,657 3,366 Additional paid-in capital 4,252 6,377 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (469 ) (157 ) Retained earnings 38,356 34,113 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 48,796 $ 43,699 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 86,801 $ 82,596





VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except outstanding shares and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Revenue $ 23,806 $ 18,115 Cost of revenue 8,253 5,041 Gross profit $ 15,553 $ 13,074 Operating Expenses Selling, general and administrative 10,577 9,460 Research and development 174 234 Stock-based compensation 1,151 880 Depreciation 205 129 (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment (1,169 ) 56 Income from operations $ 4,615 $ 2,315 Non-operating expenses Unrealized loss on warrant conversion liability — 169 Loss from equity method investment 27 24 Interest expense, net of interest income 158 26 Net income before taxes 4,430 2,096 Provision for income taxes 187 138 Net income $ 4,243 $ 1,958 Other Comprehensive Income Change in unrealized loss on derivative instruments, net of tax (312 ) — Other Comprehensive Loss $ (312 ) $ — Comprehensive Income $ 3,931 $ 1,958 Net income per share Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.05 Diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.05 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 38,030,854 37,827,058 Diluted 39,677,983 39,449,123





VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 4,243 $ 1,958 Adjustments for: Depreciation 2,130 1,400 Change in allowance for doubtful accounts 2,846 2,125 Share-based compensation 1,151 880 Unrealized loss on warrant conversion liability — 169 Loss on equity investment 27 24 (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment (1,169 ) 56 Net change in working capital Increase in accounts receivable (6,755 ) (4,952 ) Increase in inventory (425 ) (728 ) Increase in prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,952 ) (129 ) Increase in trade payables 3,598 504 Increase in deferred revenue 79 203 Decrease in accrued liabilities (2,361 ) (856 ) Increase (decrease) in income tax payable 195 (4 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 607 $ 650 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (4,220 ) (116 ) Investment in equity method investment (32 ) — Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 2,541 24 Net cash used in investing activities $ (1,711 ) $ (92 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of options 15 — Principal payments on notes payable (33 ) — Principal payments on term note (395 ) — Shares repurchased and canceled under the Normal Course Issuer Bid — (1,522 ) Repayments of lease liabilities, net of proceeds (3,429 ) (2,043 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (3,842 ) $ (3,561 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (4,946 ) (3,003 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 13,355 10,413 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 8,409 $ 7,410 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid during the period for interest $ 165 $ 26 Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of refunds received $ (8 ) $ 143 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash transactions Property and equipment financed through finance leases $ 3,002 $ 4,505 Property and equipment financed through leases under FASB ASC 842 $ 31 $ 1,267

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release refers to “Adjusted EBITDA” which is a non-GAAP financial measure that does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP. The Company's presentation of this financial measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, unrealized (gain) loss on warrant conversion liability and stock-based compensation. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA provides helpful information with respect to the Company’s operating performance as viewed by management, including a view of the Company’s business that is not dependent on the impact of the Company’s capitalization structure and items that are not part of the Company’s day-to-day operations. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA (i) to compare the Company’s operating performance on a consistent basis, (ii) to calculate incentive compensation for the Company’s employees, (iii) for planning purposes, including the preparation of the Company’s internal annual operating budget, and (iv) to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of the Company’s operational strategies. Accordingly, management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information in understanding and evaluating the Company’s operating performance in the same manner as management. The following table is a reconciliation of net income (loss), the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA, on a historical basis for the periods indicated:





VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

(Unaudited)

For the quarter ended March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 Net Income $ 4,243 $ 2,388 $ 2,853 $ 1,326 $ 1,958 $ 2,968 $ 2,219 $ 2,098 Add back: Depreciation 2,130 2,003 1,659 1,444 1,295 1,177 972 893 Interest expense 158 212 56 20 26 30 37 67 Unrealized (gain) loss on

warrant conversion liability — — (800 ) 268 169 (210 ) 220 123 Stock-based compensation 1,151 908 1,064 1,034 880 804 672 665 Income tax expense 187 58 51 24 138 127 35 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,869 $ 5,569 $ 4,883 $ 4,116 $ 4,466 $ 4,896 $ 4,155 $ 3,846

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. It is not a measurement of the Company’s financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to revenue or net income, as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other businesses. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s operating results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters the Company considers not to be indicative of ongoing operations; and other companies in the Company’s industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.





VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Key Financial and Operational Information

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except vent patients)

(Unaudited)

For the quarter ended March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 Financial Information: Revenue $ 23,806 $ 21,448 $ 20,368 $ 20,325 $ 18,115 $ 18,363 $ 16,930 $ 15,208 Gross Profit $ 15,553 $ 14,243 $ 14,050 $ 14,639 $ 13,074 $ 13,519 $ 12,829 $ 11,023 Gross Profit % 65 % 66 % 69 % 72 % 72 % 74 % 76 % 72 % Net Income $ 4,243 $ 2,388 $ 2,853 $ 1,326 $ 1,958 $ 2,968 $ 2,219 $ 2,098 Cash (As of) $ 8,409 $ 13,355 $ 12,630 $ 7,691 $ 7,410 $ 10,413 $ 10,174 $ 8,551 Total Assets (As of) $ 86,801 $ 82,596 $ 79,981 $ 71,014 $ 58,718 $ 53,653 $ 49,240 $ 44,256 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 7,869 $ 5,569 $ 4,883 $ 4,116 $ 4,466 $ 4,896 $ 4,155 $ 3,846 Operational Information: Vent Patients(2) 7,965 7,759 7,421 7,130 6,393 5,905 5,444 5,078



