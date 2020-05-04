New York, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Continuous Delivery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798252/?utm_source=GNW
6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.1 Billion by the year 2025, On-Premise will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 20.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$152.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$189.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, On-Premise will reach a market size of US$283.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 18.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$698.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Continuous Delivery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Adoption of Automation in Software Development Processes
Drives Market Growth
Performance Benefits of Continuous Delivery Solutions Boosts
Growth Prospects
Proliferation of Microservices Architecture to Benefit Market
Growth
Providing Seamless Integration of Individual Services into
Continuous Delivery Pipeline, Shift towards Microservices
Architecture Unlocks New Revenue Opportunities: Global Cloud
Microservices Market (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018,
2020 & 2023
Widespread Adoption of Cloud-Based Technologies Promises
Lucrative Growth Opportunities
Sharper Focus on Accelerating Time-to-Market Highlights Vital
Role of Continuous Delivery
Emerging Importance of AI and Machine Learning in Enhancing
Continuous Delivery
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Continuous Delivery Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Continuous Delivery Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: On-Premise (Deployment) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: On-Premise (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Cloud (Deployment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Cloud (Deployment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Telecommunications (Vertical) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Telecommunications (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Media & Entertainment (Vertical) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 10: Media & Entertainment (Vertical) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Retail & E-Commerce (Vertical) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 12: Retail & E-Commerce (Vertical) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other Verticals (Vertical) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 14: Other Verticals (Vertical) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Continuous Delivery Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 15: Continuous Delivery Market in US$ Thousand in the
United States by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 16: United States Continuous Delivery Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: United States Continuous Delivery Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: Continuous Delivery Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 19: Continuous Delivery Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 20: Canadian Continuous Delivery Market Share Breakdown
by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: Canadian Continuous Delivery Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 22: Canadian Continuous Delivery Market Share Analysis by
Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 23: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Continuous
Delivery Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 24: Japanese Continuous Delivery Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Continuous Delivery in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Continuous Delivery Market Share Shift in Japan by
Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 27: Continuous Delivery Market Estimates and Forecasts in
China in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 28: Continuous Delivery Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Deployment for 2019 and 2025
Table 29: Chinese Demand for Continuous Delivery in US$
Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 30: Chinese Continuous Delivery Market Share Breakdown by
Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Continuous Delivery Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Continuous Delivery Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: European Continuous Delivery Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 33: European Continuous Delivery Market Assessment in US$
Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 34: Continuous Delivery Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2019 and 2025
Table 35: European Continuous Delivery Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 36: European Continuous Delivery Market Share Analysis by
Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 37: French Continuous Delivery Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 38: French Continuous Delivery Market Share Breakdown by
Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 39: Continuous Delivery Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 40: French Continuous Delivery Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 41: German Continuous Delivery Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 42: German Continuous Delivery Market Share Breakdown by
Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Continuous Delivery Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Continuous Delivery Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 45: Continuous Delivery Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 46: Continuous Delivery Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Deployment for 2019 and 2025
Table 47: Italian Demand for Continuous Delivery in US$
Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 48: Italian Continuous Delivery Market Share Breakdown by
Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Continuous Delivery Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
2018-2025
Table 50: United Kingdom Continuous Delivery Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 51: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Continuous Delivery in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 52: Continuous Delivery Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 53: Rest of Europe Continuous Delivery Market Assessment
in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 54: Continuous Delivery Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2019 and 2025
Table 55: Rest of Europe Continuous Delivery Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 56: Rest of Europe Continuous Delivery Market Share
Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Continuous Delivery Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Continuous Delivery Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 59: Continuous Delivery Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Continuous Delivery Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 61: Continuous Delivery Market Analysis in Rest of World
in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 62: Rest of World Continuous Delivery Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 63: Rest of World Continuous Delivery Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 64: Rest of World Continuous Delivery Market Share
Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ACCENTURE PLC
APPLARIAT
APPVEYOR SYSTEMS INC.
ATLASSIAN
BITRISE LIMITED
CA TECHNOLOGIES
CHEF SOFTWARE
CIRCLE INTERNET SERVICES, INC.
CLARIVE SOFTWARE, INC.
CLOUDBEES, INC.
ELECTRIC CLOUD
FLEXAGON
HEROKU
IBM CORPORATION
KAINOS
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
PUPPET
RED HAT
SHIPPABLE INC.
SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC
VMWARE
WIPRO
XEBIALABS, INC.
V. CURATED RESEARCH

