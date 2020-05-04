New York, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Continuous Delivery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798252/?utm_source=GNW

6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.1 Billion by the year 2025, On-Premise will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 20.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$152.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$189.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, On-Premise will reach a market size of US$283.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 18.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$698.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Accenture PLC

appLariat

Appveyor Systems Inc.

Atlassian

Bitrise Limited

CA Technologies, Inc.

Chef Software, Inc.

Circle Internet Services, Inc.

Clarive Software Inc.

CloudBees, Inc.

Electric Cloud, Inc.

Flexagon LLC

Heroku Inc.

IBM Corporation

Kainos

Micro Focus International PLC

Microsoft Corporation

Puppet, Inc.

Red Hat, Inc.

Shippable Inc.

Spirent Communications PLC

Vmware, Inc.

Wipro Ltd.

XebiaLabs, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Continuous Delivery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Adoption of Automation in Software Development Processes

Drives Market Growth

Performance Benefits of Continuous Delivery Solutions Boosts

Growth Prospects

Proliferation of Microservices Architecture to Benefit Market

Growth

Providing Seamless Integration of Individual Services into

Continuous Delivery Pipeline, Shift towards Microservices

Architecture Unlocks New Revenue Opportunities: Global Cloud

Microservices Market (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018,

2020 & 2023

Widespread Adoption of Cloud-Based Technologies Promises

Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Sharper Focus on Accelerating Time-to-Market Highlights Vital

Role of Continuous Delivery

Emerging Importance of AI and Machine Learning in Enhancing

Continuous Delivery





IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

