CNOVA N.V.

Publishes Notice of the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Amsterdam – May 5, 2020, 07:45 CEST — Cnova N.V. (Euronext Paris: CNV; ISIN: NL0010949392) (“Cnova”) today published the notice of its 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “AGM”) on its website at www.cnova.com. The AGM is to be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 14:30 CEST, at Hilton Amsterdam Airport Schiphol Hotel located at Schiphol Boulevard 701, 1118BN, in Schiphol, the Netherlands. Measures will be taken during the AGM to protect all participants’ health and safety. As explained in the notice and the explanatory notes relating to the AGM, the agenda for the AGM is as follows:

Opening of the AGM Board report for the financial year 2019 (discussion item) Remuneration report for the financial year 2019 (advisory voting item) Allocation of results and dividend policy (discussion item) Adoption of the annual accounts for the financial year 2019 (voting item) Release from liability of the members of the Board with respect to the performance of their duties during the financial year 2019 (voting item) Instruction to Ernst & Young Accountants LLP for the external audit of the Company's annual accounts for the financial year 2020 (voting item) Amendment to the Company's articles of association (voting item) Reappointment of Mr. Ronaldo Iabrudi dos Santos Pereira as Non-Executive Director (voting item) Reappointment of Mr. Arnaud Strasser as Non-Executive Director (voting item) Reappointment of Mr. Christophe José Hidalgo as Non-Executive Director (voting item) Appointment of Mrs. Josseline de Clausade as Non-Executive Director (voting item) Adoption of the remuneration policy for the members of the Board (voting item) Authorization of the Board to acquire ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (voting item) Delegation of the authority to issue ordinary shares and special voting shares and to grant rights to subscribe for such shares (voting item) Delegation of the authority to limit and exclude pre-emption rights in respect of any issue of ordinary shares or any granting of rights to subscribe for such shares (voting item) Questions Closing of the AGM

The AGM notice and agenda, the explanatory notes thereto the 2019 Dutch Annual Report, as well as the proxy card forms are available at Cnova’s website at www.cnova.com.

***

About Cnova N.V.

Cnova N.V., one of the leading e-Commerce companies in France, serves 9.1 million active customers via its state-of-the-art website, Cdiscount. Cnova N.V.’s product offering provides its clients with a wide variety of very competitively priced goods, fast and customer-convenient delivery options, practical and innovative payment solutions as well as travel, entertainment and domestic energy services. Cnova N.V. is part of Groupe Casino, a global diversified retailer. Cnova N.V.'s news releases are available at www.cnova.com. Information available on, or accessible through, the sites referenced above is not part of this press release.

This press release may contain regulated information (gereglementeerde informatie) within the meaning of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht) which must be made publicly available pursuant to Dutch and French law. This press release is intended for information purposes only.

***

Cnova Investor Relations Contact:

investor@cnovagroup.com

Tel: +31 20 301 22 40 Media contact:

directiondelacommunication@cdiscount.com

Tel: +33 5 56 30 07 14

