CNOVA N.V.
Publishes Notice of the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Amsterdam – May 5, 2020, 07:45 CEST — Cnova N.V. (Euronext Paris: CNV; ISIN: NL0010949392) (“Cnova”) today published the notice of its 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “AGM”) on its website at www.cnova.com. The AGM is to be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 14:30 CEST, at Hilton Amsterdam Airport Schiphol Hotel located at Schiphol Boulevard 701, 1118BN, in Schiphol, the Netherlands. Measures will be taken during the AGM to protect all participants’ health and safety. As explained in the notice and the explanatory notes relating to the AGM, the agenda for the AGM is as follows:
The AGM notice and agenda, the explanatory notes thereto the 2019 Dutch Annual Report, as well as the proxy card forms are available at Cnova’s website at www.cnova.com.
About Cnova N.V.
Cnova N.V., one of the leading e-Commerce companies in France, serves 9.1 million active customers via its state-of-the-art website, Cdiscount. Cnova N.V.’s product offering provides its clients with a wide variety of very competitively priced goods, fast and customer-convenient delivery options, practical and innovative payment solutions as well as travel, entertainment and domestic energy services. Cnova N.V. is part of Groupe Casino, a global diversified retailer. Cnova N.V.'s news releases are available at www.cnova.com. Information available on, or accessible through, the sites referenced above is not part of this press release.
This press release may contain regulated information (gereglementeerde informatie) within the meaning of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht) which must be made publicly available pursuant to Dutch and French law. This press release is intended for information purposes only.
|Cnova Investor Relations Contact:
investor@cnovagroup.com
Tel: +31 20 301 22 40
|Media contact:
directiondelacommunication@cdiscount.com
Tel: +33 5 56 30 07 14
