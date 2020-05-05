



Brussels, Belgium and Oslo, Norway - 5 May 2020

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcements of 7 April 2020 and 14 April 2020 regarding the completion of AKKA Technologies SE's ("AKKA") mandatory offer for all shares in Data Respons ASA ("Data Respons" or the "Company") not already owned by AKKA (the "Offer").

Following completion of the Offer, AKKA currently owns 74,880,729 shares in Data Respons, representing 99.17% of the total shares and voting rights.

The Board of Directors of AKKA plan to resolve, effective from after close of trading on Oslo Børs today, 5 May 2020, a compulsory acquisition of all shares in Data Respons not owned by AKKA, pursuant to the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act section 4-25 cf. the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 6-22 (1). As a consequence, AKKA will assume ownership of all shares in the Company.

The offered redemption price under the compulsory acquisition will be NOK 48.00 per share, which corresponds to the offer price in the Offer and, according to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 6-22 (2), is the applicable redemption price in a subsequent compulsory acquisition.

Following the compulsory acquisition, AKKA will pursue a de-listing of the Company's shares from Oslo Børs. Separate stock exchange notices will be published regarding the timing for such delisting.

J.P. Morgan Securities Plc is acting as financial adviser to AKKA and DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, is acting as domestic financial advisor and receiving agent. Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS is the Norwegian legal adviser to AKKA in connection with the voluntary offer, mandatory offer and the compulsory acquisition.

For further information, please contact:

Dov Levy: + 32(0) 2 712 61 24

VP Investor Relations of AKKA

Markus Leutert: + 32(0) 4 96 26 27 55

Group Head of Communications or AKKA