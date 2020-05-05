The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S

On 6 April 2020, The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (“Maersk Drilling”) initiated a share buy-back programme to cover obligations arising under its long-term incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme will run until 20 May 2020 and comprise up to 245,000 shares, corresponding to 0.6% of Maersk Drilling’s share capital, subject to a maximum total purchase price of DKK 70 million.

The following transactions were executed under the programme from 27 April 2020 to 1 May 2020:

No. of shares Average price (DKK) Total value (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 155,695 23,867,430 27 April 2020 9,944 148.71 1,478,816 28 April 2020 10,000 148.97 1,489,735 29 April 2020 6,323 151.86 960,181 30 April 2020 9,791 164.99 1,615,423 1 May 2020 6,949 156.73 1,089,112 Total 43,007 6,633,270 Accumulated under the programme 198,702 30,500,700

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

Following these transactions, Maersk Drilling holds 196,866 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 0.47% of the total share capital and voting rights.

The share buy-back programme is undertaken in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (‘MAR’) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the ‘Safe Harbour Regulation’. Further details on the terms of the share buy-back programme can be found in company announcement no. 7/2020 dated 6 April 2020.

