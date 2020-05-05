Kenmare Resources plc ("Kenmare" or "the Company")

5 May 2020

Exercise of Options and Total Voting Rights

Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR), one of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon, which operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine (the "Mine" or "Moma") in northern Mozambique, announces that options to subscribe for 78,902 new Ordinary Shares of €0.001c in the capital of Kenmare (“New Shares”) have been exercised. Application has been made for admission of the New Shares to (a) the Official Lists of Euronext Dublin and the UK FCA and (b) trading on the Main Securities Market of Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities (“Admission”).

Admission is expected to become effective and dealings in the New Shares are expected to commence on 7 May 2020. The New Shares will be issued fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing issued Ordinary Shares of the Company.

Following Admission, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 109,736,382 Ordinary Shares. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world’s largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma’s production accounts for approximately 7% of global titanium feedstocks. The Company supplies customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday “quality-of life” items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.