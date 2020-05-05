COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Nordea Bank Abp - Stock exchange release - Managers' transactions
Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: VANG-JENSEN, FRANK
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Nordea Bank Abp
LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03_20200423145134_4
Transaction date: 2020-05-04
Venue: NASDAQ COPENHAGEN A/S (XCSE)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000297767
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 12,949 Unit price: DKK 37.047
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 12,949 Volume weighted average price: DKK 37.047 Total price: DKK 479,721.60
For further information regarding Managers' transactions:
Petter Brunnberg, Senior Group Press Officer, +46 738661087
The information provided in this stock exchange release is such that Nordea Bank Abp is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 21.00 EET on 4 May 2020.
