COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Nordea Bank Abp - Stock exchange release - Managers' transactions

Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: ELDERFIELD, MATTHEW

Position: Other Senior Manager

Issuer: Nordea Bank Abp

LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03_20200423145444_5

Transaction date: 2020-05-04

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000297767

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 5,333 Unit price: EUR 4.9596

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 5,333 Volume weighted average price: EUR 4.9596 Total price: EUR 26,449.55

For further information regarding Managers' transactions:

Petter Brunnberg, Senior Group Press Officer, +46 738661087

The information provided in this stock exchange release is such that Nordea Bank Abp is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 21.00 EET on 4 May 2020.