Oslo, Norway, 5 May 2020: IDEX Biometrics ASA, a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, has received over USD 700,000 of production orders in 2020 through April. These include new and follow on orders from customers in Europe, Asia and the US for both payment and access control markets. These orders are expected to ship in the second and third quarters of 2020 and a regular flow of orders is expected to result in monthly shipments.

Vince Graziani, CEO of IDEX comments: “Throughout 2019 and into early 2020, IDEX worked with these customers to test and qualify the IDEX solution for their specific application. In parallel, two partners invested in certifying our fingerprint sensor and matcher software with two different global payment networks. We are pleased to now be moving into the commercialization phase and beginning to ship production units to our customers.”

