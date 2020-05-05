Please find enclosed notice of Lerøy Seafood Group ASA's General Shareholders’ Meeting, including appendices. The General Shareholders’ Meeting will be held on Wednesday 27 May 2020 at 09.00 a.m.

Location: The Company's offices at Lanternen, Thormøhlens gate 51 b, 5006 Bergen.

In order to reduce the risk of coronavirus spread (COVID-19) and in line with recommendations from the authorities, shareholders are asked not to attend this year’s Annual General Meeting in person. Shareholders will be able to exercise their shareholder rights via the enclosed power of attorney form.

The Notice is sent to all shareholders with known address. Notice of General Shareholders’ Meeting and related documents are also available at www.leroyseafood.com.

The annual report and accounts for 2019 were published through a stock exchange release on 30 April 2020 and are available on the Group's web site.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



