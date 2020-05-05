In April 2020 AS Tallink Grupp transported 32 181 passengers, which is a 95.9% decrease compared to April 2019. The number of cargo units decreased by 14.3% to 27 743 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 95.7% to 3 615 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for April 2020 were the following:

April 2020 April 2019 Change Passengers 32 181 779 113 -95.9% Finland - Sweden 4 469 243 164 -98.2% Estonia - Finland 24 594 388 459 -93.7% Estonia - Sweden 2 509 82 971 -97.0% Latvia - Sweden 609 64 519 -99.1% Cargo Units 27 743 32 386 -14.3% Finland - Sweden 5 622 6 750 -16.7% Estonia - Finland 19 393 20 601 -5.9% Estonia - Sweden 2 655 3 720 -28.6% Latvia - Sweden 73 1 315 -94.4% Passenger Vehicles 3 615 84 203 -95.7% Finland - Sweden 311 9 995 -96.9% Estonia - Finland 3 131 64 051 -95.1% Estonia - Sweden 0 5 103 -100.0% Latvia - Sweden 173 5 054 -96.6%



The following operational factors influenced the development in April 2020:

ESTONIA – FINLAND

Operations of cruise ferry Silja Europa have been suspended since 17 March due to the travel restrictions. Shuttle vessel Star was rerouted to Paldiski-Sassnitz route from 19 March to 18 April. Shuttle vessel Megastar continued operating on Tallinn-Helsinki route and since 19 March carries mainly cargo. Estonia-Finland statistics in the table above include volumes from both ordinary and rerouted operations.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN

Operations of cruise ferries Victoria I and Baltic Queen have been suspended since 15 March due to travel restrictions.

FINLAND – SWEDEN

Operations of cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony have been suspended since 19 March due to travel restrictions. Cruise ferries Baltic Princess and Galaxy have been operating according to ordinary schedule and since 19 March carry mainly cargo.

LATVIA – SWEDEN

Operations of cruise ferries Romantika and Isabelle have been suspended since 16 March due to travel restrictions. Cruise ferry Romantika operated one special return trip on Riga-Stockholm route to transport cargo and workers.





