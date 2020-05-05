In April 2020 AS Tallink Grupp transported 32 181 passengers, which is a 95.9% decrease compared to April 2019. The number of cargo units decreased by 14.3% to 27 743 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 95.7% to 3 615 units in the same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for April 2020 were the following:
|April 2020
|April 2019
|Change
|Passengers
|32 181
|779 113
|-95.9%
|Finland - Sweden
|4 469
|243 164
|-98.2%
|Estonia - Finland
|24 594
|388 459
|-93.7%
|Estonia - Sweden
|2 509
|82 971
|-97.0%
|Latvia - Sweden
|609
|64 519
|-99.1%
|Cargo Units
|27 743
|32 386
|-14.3%
|Finland - Sweden
|5 622
|6 750
|-16.7%
|Estonia - Finland
|19 393
|20 601
|-5.9%
|Estonia - Sweden
|2 655
|3 720
|-28.6%
|Latvia - Sweden
|73
|1 315
|-94.4%
|Passenger Vehicles
|3 615
|84 203
|-95.7%
|Finland - Sweden
|311
|9 995
|-96.9%
|Estonia - Finland
|3 131
|64 051
|-95.1%
|Estonia - Sweden
|0
|5 103
|-100.0%
|Latvia - Sweden
|173
|5 054
|-96.6%
The following operational factors influenced the development in April 2020:
ESTONIA – FINLAND
Operations of cruise ferry Silja Europa have been suspended since 17 March due to the travel restrictions. Shuttle vessel Star was rerouted to Paldiski-Sassnitz route from 19 March to 18 April. Shuttle vessel Megastar continued operating on Tallinn-Helsinki route and since 19 March carries mainly cargo. Estonia-Finland statistics in the table above include volumes from both ordinary and rerouted operations.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
Operations of cruise ferries Victoria I and Baltic Queen have been suspended since 15 March due to travel restrictions.
FINLAND – SWEDEN
Operations of cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony have been suspended since 19 March due to travel restrictions. Cruise ferries Baltic Princess and Galaxy have been operating according to ordinary schedule and since 19 March carry mainly cargo.
LATVIA – SWEDEN
Operations of cruise ferries Romantika and Isabelle have been suspended since 16 March due to travel restrictions. Cruise ferry Romantika operated one special return trip on Riga-Stockholm route to transport cargo and workers.
