FOCUS ON FINANCIAL ENDURANCE



FIRST QUARTER 2020

Net sales totalled MSEK 14.4 (13.1), an increase of MSEK 1.3 / 10 %

EBITDA was MSEK -4.3 (-3.5), a deterioration with MSEK 0.8

Operating profit/loss was MSEK -6.2 (-4.9), a deterioration with MSEK 1.3

Profit/loss after tax was MSEK -4.9 (-3.8), a deterioration with MSEK 1.1

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.15 (-0.17)





Jan-Mar 2020 Jan-Mar 2019 Jan-Dec 2019 Net sales, kSEK 14 434 13 139 58 639 EBITDA, kSEK -4 280 -3 486 -20 823 Operating profit/loss, kSEK -6 232 -4 895 -27 336 Profit/loss for the period, kSEK -4 946 -3 807 -23 662 Result per share, SEK -0,15 -0,17 -0,70



SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE QUARTER

Axfood choses Westpay as provider of payment solutions

Order from Max Burgers, value MSEK 3

Peter Eklund strengthens Westpay Sales as Head of Retail

Westpay enters partnership with Sverigekassan

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE QUARTER

Short term work allowance implemented from 1 April

Pontus Bohlin new COO at Westpay

#tabetalt – Release of mobile payment solution to support restaurants suffering from Corona impact





For additional information, please contact:

Sten Karlsson, CEO Westpay AB

Mobile: +46 70-555 6065

Email: sten.karlsson@westpay.se

Hans Edin, CCO Westpay AB

Mobile: +46 70-688 02 05

Email: hans.edin@westpay.se

Westpay’s Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank, phone: +46 8-463 80 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

This press release contains such information that Westpay AB is required to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was published for public disclosure on 5 May 2020 at 08:40 CEST through the agency of the contact person set out above.

Attachments