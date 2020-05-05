FOCUS ON FINANCIAL ENDURANCE
FIRST QUARTER 2020
|Jan-Mar 2020
|Jan-Mar 2019
|Jan-Dec 2019
|Net sales, kSEK
|14 434
|13 139
|58 639
|EBITDA, kSEK
|-4 280
|-3 486
|-20 823
|Operating profit/loss, kSEK
|-6 232
|-4 895
|-27 336
|Profit/loss for the period, kSEK
|-4 946
|-3 807
|-23 662
|Result per share, SEK
|-0,15
|-0,17
|-0,70
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE QUARTER
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE QUARTER
For additional information, please contact:
Sten Karlsson, CEO Westpay AB
Mobile: +46 70-555 6065
Email: sten.karlsson@westpay.se
Hans Edin, CCO Westpay AB
Mobile: +46 70-688 02 05
Email: hans.edin@westpay.se
Westpay’s Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank, phone: +46 8-463 80 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se
This press release contains such information that Westpay AB is required to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was published for public disclosure on 5 May 2020 at 08:40 CEST through the agency of the contact person set out above.
