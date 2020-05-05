FOCUS ON FINANCIAL ENDURANCE

FIRST QUARTER 2020

  • Net sales totalled MSEK 14.4 (13.1), an increase of MSEK 1.3 / 10 %
  • EBITDA was MSEK -4.3 (-3.5), a deterioration with MSEK 0.8
  • Operating profit/loss was MSEK -6.2 (-4.9), a deterioration with MSEK 1.3
  • Profit/loss after tax was MSEK -4.9 (-3.8), a deterioration with MSEK 1.1
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.15 (-0.17)


 Jan-Mar 2020   Jan-Mar 2019   Jan-Dec 2019
Net sales, kSEK14 43413 13958 639
EBITDA, kSEK-4 280-3 486-20 823
Operating profit/loss, kSEK -6 232-4 895-27 336
Profit/loss for the period, kSEK-4 946-3 807-23 662
Result per share, SEK-0,15-0,17-0,70


SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE QUARTER

  • Axfood choses Westpay as provider of payment solutions
  • Order from Max Burgers, value MSEK 3
  • Peter Eklund strengthens Westpay Sales as Head of Retail
  • Westpay enters partnership with Sverigekassan

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE QUARTER

  • Short term work allowance implemented from 1 April
  • Pontus Bohlin new COO at Westpay
  • #tabetalt – Release of mobile payment solution to support restaurants suffering from Corona impact


For additional information, please contact:

Sten Karlsson, CEO Westpay AB
Mobile: +46 70-555 6065
Email: sten.karlsson@westpay.se

Hans Edin, CCO Westpay AB
Mobile: +46 70-688 02 05
Email: hans.edin@westpay.se

Westpay’s Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank, phone: +46 8-463 80 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

This press release contains such information that Westpay AB is required to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was published for public disclosure on 5 May 2020 at 08:40 CEST through the agency of the contact person set out above. 

