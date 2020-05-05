REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon) will release its Q1 2020 results on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. (CEST).

The same day at 8:00 a.m. CEST, the company will host a conference call to present the results. Following the presentation, it will be opened for questions from the audience.

The presentation will be in English.

To join this event, use one of the following access numbers. Please make sure to dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Norway: +47 2195 6342

Sweden: 46 8 1241 0952

United Kingdom: +44 203 769 6819

United States: +1 646 787 0157

United States/Canada (Dial-in Tollfree/Freephone): 800 204 4368

Participant code for all countries: 908834

For further information, please contact:

Nils O. Kjerstad, IR Contact

Phone: +47 9135 6659

Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no

About REC Silicon:

REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine over 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, and annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: REC), the company is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com



