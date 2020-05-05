May 05, 2020 02:46 ET

May 05, 2020 02:46 ET

Jyske Realkredit A/S - Interim Financial Report Q1 2020

To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S

5 May 2020

Announcement no. 48/2020

Interim Financial Report of Jyske Realkredit A/S for Q1 2020

On May 5, 2020, the Board of Directors has approved the Interim Financial Report of Jyske Realkredit A/S for Q1 2020.

Please see attached file.

Yours sincerely,

Jyske Realkredit A/S

Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen

CEO

Direct phone (+45) 89 89 90 50

E-mail ctm@jyskerealkredit.dk

Web: jyskerealkredit.dk

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.

Attached files:

Interim Financial report of Jyske Realkredit for Q1 2020.pdf

Attachment