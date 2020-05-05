Selbyville, Delaware, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Egg Protein Powder Market is expected to cross USD 10.2 billion by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Increasing demand for high quality and easily digestible protein solutions is likely to boost product demand.

The market for egg protein powder from meat application is likely to grow with CAGR of over 4.5% owing to increasing demand for naturally fortified and protein rich ingredients. Furthermore, it is also used to thicken wide variety of soups, broths and sauces owing to its easy binding properties which is likely to trigger egg protein market share.

Egg yolk protein powder market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 5% through 2026 owing to increasing demand for vitamin and amino acid rich dietary supplements. Egg yolk contains wide variety of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals which is boosting the metabolism system against wide variety of pathogens. Furthermore, its easily digestible and economical nature makes it compatible with wide variety of fitness and muscle gaining supplements which is likely to boost egg protein powder industry demand.

Some major findings of egg protein powder market report include:

The demand for egg protein powder is increasing globally owing to rising awareness on potential benefits and nutritional characteristics

Changing dietary patterns and increasing demand for alternatives for frying red & white meat is likely to boost the market share

Industry players are rapidly investing in new protein extraction techniques to gain brand recognition in market

Rapid adoption in manufacturing ice creams owing to its compatibility with milk, cream and water is likely to augment egg protein powder demand

Easy availability of eggs & extraction technique along with economical nature makes it viable option for food & beverage industry

Whole egg protein powder industry is likely to surpass USD 2 billion by the end of 2026 owing to increasing demand for protein enriched and healthy solutions by fitness industry

New product development and increasing marketing expenditure remains critical market entry and growth strategy

The market for egg protein powder from ice cream application is likely to grow with CAGR of over 3.5%

Some of the major players operating in egg protein powder market include Bouwhuis Enthoven, DEPS, Taiyo Kagku, NOW Foods and Sanovo Technology Group

Industry players are rapidly innovating with their product line by getting into direct contact with poultry farmers in an attempt to provide better feed and improve end product quality

Strict manufacturing regulations in North America and Europe is likely is increasing competition in the market as industry players are competing on price and quality

COVID 19 epidemic is likely to impact egg protein powder industry growth owing to trade restriction and lockdown enforced in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Asia Pacific egg protein powder market is likely to surpass USD 2.1 billion by 2026 owing to rising living standards and increasing demand for high quality protein solutions. Industry players in region are rapidly increasing marketing expenditure in a bid to capitalize on emerging fitness trends in market. Furthermore, changing consumer perceptions on nutrition & rising demand for protein rich targeted solutions is likely to augment regional market share.

Several industry players are engaged in new product development and providing innovative packaging solutions to attract younger population. Industry players are investing in poultry management programs to educate poultry farmers on various types of natural feed products. Furthermore, manufacturers are supporting free range and clean farms in an attempt to market their product using sustainability taglines which is likely to augment egg protein powder market share.

