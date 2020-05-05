WELLINGTON, Fla., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. (“BARJO”) reminds investors that today is the last day to contact the Firm to learn more about the class action filed against Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY), and appointment of lead plaintiff.



The class action’s first-filed case, Chad Ganovsky v. Tilray, Inc., et al., Case No.: 20-cv-01240, was filed in the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of shareholders who purchased Tilray securities between January 15, 2019 and March 2, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Tilray and certain executives for alleged violations of federal securities laws. Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that Tilray’s statements regarding their relationship with Authentic Brands Group (ABG) was significantly overstated, as Tilray touted the strength of ABG’s portfolio and the purported benefits of their partnership with ABG. Despite such representations, Tilray issued a press release on March 2, 2020 announcing a net loss in 2019 of $321.1 million (over 4 times greater than its losses in 2018). During the class period the stock traded as high as $75.00 per share.

If you’ve suffered damages from investing in Tilray and would like to discuss your options, including petitioning the court for a leadership position, you may, without obligation, contact Anthony Barbuto, at (888) 715-2520 or via email at anthony@barjolaw.com.

BARJO follows the principles set forth in the case Berger v. Compaq, 257 F.3d 475 (5th Cir, 2001) which states “[c]lass action lawsuits are intended to serve as a vehicle for capable, committed advocates to pursue the goals of the class members through counsel, not for capable, committed counsel to pursue their own goals through the class members.” BARJO believes strongly that the choice of qualified Lead Plaintiff(s) can have a significant impact on the successful outcome of a case. If you wish to be considered to serve as lead plaintiff, you must request this position by application to the Court by today. Barjo recommends shareholders with losses exceeding $250,000 to contact the Firm.

Barbuto & Johansson, P.A.

Anthony Barbuto, Esq.

1-888-715-2520

12773 Forest Hill Blvd., 101

Wellington, FL 33414

www.barjolaw.com







