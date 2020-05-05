Dublin, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Construction Industry Databook Series 2020 - Market Size & Forecast by Value & Volume, Opportunities in Top 100 Cities, Risk Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2015-2019. The infrastructure construction was estimated to be USD 1.5 billion in 2019, posting a CAGR of 6.4% during review period.



This report provides data and trend analyses on asian construction industry, with over 100 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 1,500+ charts and 1,200+ tables. It details market size & forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 40 segments in residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, and infrastructure construction sectors.



It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.



In addition to country level analysis, this report offers a detailed market opportunity assessment across top 100 cities, helping clients assess key regions to target within the city.



Report Scope



This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2015-2024 in Asia.



KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Housing type (multi family, single family)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in Country

Price point / income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Office building (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Retail building

Hospitality and luxury building

Restaurant

Entertainment

Sports facility

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in Country

Industrial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Manufacturing plants

Chemical & pharmaceutical

Metal & material processing

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in Country

Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Healthcare construction

Educational construction

Public sector

construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in Country

Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10- year market size & forecast in value terms by

Marine and inland water infrastructure

Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)

Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Cities Covered

China

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Bangladesh

Vietnam

Sri Lanka

Reason to Buy

In-depth Understanding of Construction Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 40+ market segments and sub-segments of Asia building and infrastructure construction industry.

Volume and Value Data: Get detailed understanding of the market both from value and volume (both by activity and units) perspective for historical as well as forecast period

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in construction industry.

City Level Insights: Get city level trend analyses to identify unique opportunities across top 150 cities and also by tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities.

