Dublin, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Infections Clinical Trials Overview, H1 2020" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This clinical trial report, Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Infections Clinical Trials Overview, H1 2020 provides an overview of the Human Papillomavirus Infections Clinical trials scenario.



The report provides top line data relating to the clinical trials on Human Papillomavirus Infections. It also includes an overview of trial numbers and their average enrollment in top countries conducted across the globe. The study offers coverage of disease clinical trials by region, country (G7 & E7), phase, trial status, end points status and sponsor type. Furthermore it provides prominent drugs for in-progress trials (based on number of ongoing trials).



The report provides:



A snapshot of the global clinical trials landscape

Top level data related to the clinical trials by Region, Country (G7 & E7), Trial Status, Trial Phase, Sponsor Type and End point status

A review of the top companies involved and enlists all trials (Trial Title, Phase, and Status) pertaining to the company

All the unaccomplished trials (Terminated, Suspended and Withdrawn) with reason for unaccomplishment

Enrollment trends for the past five years

The latest news for the past three months

Companies Mentioned



Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Genticel S.A.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Graceway Pharmaceuticals LLC

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Maruho Co. Ltd.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC

Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Yangshengtang Co. Ltd.

