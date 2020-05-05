May 05, 2020 04:30 ET

NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

May 5, 2020 at 11:30 EEST

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Ovaskainen Jari

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

(X) Legal person

Issuer: Next Games Oyj

LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20200505104038_2

Transaction date: 2020-05-04

Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000233267

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2,080 Unit price: 1.485 EUR

(2): Volume: 6,601 Unit price: 1.49 EUR

(3): Volume: 1,319 Unit price: 1.48 EUR

(4): Volume: 4,123 Unit price: 1.45 EUR

(5): Volume: 401 Unit price: 1.43 EUR

(6): Volume: 1,276 Unit price: 1.445 EUR

(7): Volume: 3,700 Unit price: 1.45 EUR

(8): Volume: 500 Unit price: 1.42 EUR

(9): Volume: 4,722 Unit price: 1.4 EUR

(10): Volume: 278 Unit price: 1.36 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(10): Volume: 25,000 Volume weighted average price: 1.45344 EUR