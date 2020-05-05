NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS
May 5, 2020 at 11:30 EEST
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ovaskainen Jari
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
(X) Legal person
Issuer: Next Games Oyj
LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20200505104038_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-05-04
Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000233267
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,080 Unit price: 1.485 EUR
(2): Volume: 6,601 Unit price: 1.49 EUR
(3): Volume: 1,319 Unit price: 1.48 EUR
(4): Volume: 4,123 Unit price: 1.45 EUR
(5): Volume: 401 Unit price: 1.43 EUR
(6): Volume: 1,276 Unit price: 1.445 EUR
(7): Volume: 3,700 Unit price: 1.45 EUR
(8): Volume: 500 Unit price: 1.42 EUR
(9): Volume: 4,722 Unit price: 1.4 EUR
(10): Volume: 278 Unit price: 1.36 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(10): Volume: 25,000 Volume weighted average price: 1.45344 EUR
Next Games Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND
Next Games Oyj LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: