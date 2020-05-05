Dublin, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany DNA Vaccine Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Germany is Europe's largest economy and the second-most populous country in the continent. It is the key member of the continent's economic, political, and defense organization. The German economy is the fifth-largest economy in the world and is the leading exporter of machinery, vehicles, chemicals, and household equipment. The GDP of Germany was $3.5 trillion with a growth of 1.7% in 2016. As per WHO, the estimated population of the country in 2017 was 82 million.



The surviving rate of the infants in the country was 723 out of 725. The major diseases reported in the country are pertussis, measles, mumps, and rubella. As per WHO, in 2017, the reported number of Pertussis cases was16, 000 as compared to 13,000 in 2016. Reported cases of measles were 930 in 2017 from 320 in 2016. Mumps cases have been decreased to 650 in 2017 from 740 in 2016, and Rubella was74 in 2017 from 95 in 2016. The targeted population for vaccinations is high in the nation. The targeted percentage of DTP1, DTP4, HepB3, MCV1, MCV2, and others was more than 90%. The most general immunization schedule of the nation is 2, 3, 4, 11-14 months.



The market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and technology. Based on type, the market is segmented into animal DNA vaccine and human DNA vaccine. Based on application, the market is segmented into oncology, infectious disease and others. Based on technology, the market is segmented into plasmid DNA vaccine and plasmid DNA delivery.



The key market players that are active in the market include Eli Lilly and Co., GE Healthcare, GlaxoSmithKline PLC., Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck & Co., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Roche Diagnostics GMBH and Sanofi Inc. The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including new product launch, merger, and acquisition, collaborations with government, funding to the start-ups and technological advancements to stay competitive in the market.



This report segments the German DNA Vaccine market by type, technology and application.



