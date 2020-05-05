Dublin, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food and Nutrition Strategy in a Coronavirus world - 20 Questions to Help Shape Your Strategy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Food companies everywhere are wondering what Covid-19 will mean for levels of demand and for consumption patterns.
The purpose of this report is to:
The top-12 questions in depth:
The report includes key data in the following charts and tables:
Charts
Chart 1: Most common co-morbidities in Covid-19 diseased patients in Italy
Chart 2: Prevalence of underlying conditions in Covid-19 patients in U.S.
Chart 3: Deaths in Covid-19 positive cases per age segment in Italy and Spain
Chart 4: Absolute number of deaths by age group in Italy
Chart 5: Google searches worldwide for immunity & digestion
Chart 6: Google searches worldwide - Vitamin C and elderberry are winners
Chart 7: Jump in Google searches in Spanish for traditional immune-supporting foods
Chart 8: Google searches for probiotics and immunity have surged
Chart 9: Posts on #keto and #keto diet rocket on Instagram
Tables
Table 1: Most common comorbidities observed in Covid-19 positive deceased patients in Italy
Companies Mentioned
