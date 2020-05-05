Dublin, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food and Nutrition Strategy in a Coronavirus world - 20 Questions to Help Shape Your Strategy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Food companies everywhere are wondering what Covid-19 will mean for levels of demand and for consumption patterns.

The purpose of this report is to:

Set out what the most likely impacts on strategy will be

Enable you to think in a structured way about what might change for your business,

And how your strategy should evolve to respond to the changes.

The top-12 questions in depth:

Will discussion about diet-related disease intensify and put more pressure on food producers?

Will healthy ageing be brought back into focus?

Will immunity dominate NPD and innovation?

What will happen to the big consumer trends? Will they accelerate or take a pause?

Will local provenance' become more important for brands and ingredients?

Will there be an enduring shift to selling direct-to-consumer?

Will retailing become more local, more independent?

What will happen to foodservice business and dining out?

Will packaging stage a comeback?

Will hygiene, safety and quality matter more?

Will there be fewer brandsand fewer start-ups?

Will online inuencers retain their inuence? Or will people turn more to experts?

The report includes key data in the following charts and tables:



Charts



Chart 1: Most common co-morbidities in Covid-19 diseased patients in Italy

Chart 2: Prevalence of underlying conditions in Covid-19 patients in U.S.

Chart 3: Deaths in Covid-19 positive cases per age segment in Italy and Spain

Chart 4: Absolute number of deaths by age group in Italy

Chart 5: Google searches worldwide for immunity & digestion

Chart 6: Google searches worldwide - Vitamin C and elderberry are winners

Chart 7: Jump in Google searches in Spanish for traditional immune-supporting foods

Chart 8: Google searches for probiotics and immunity have surged

Chart 9: Posts on #keto and #keto diet rocket on Instagram

Tables

Table 1: Most common comorbidities observed in Covid-19 positive deceased patients in Italy

Companies Mentioned



Actimel

Activia

Ahold Delhaize

All Together Now

Arla

Brand's Essence of Chicken

Brownes Dairy

Bulk Barn

Carrefour

Cefuture

Cerebos Pacic

Chia Sisters

Chobani

Coldiretti

Danone

Deliveroo

Detox Kitchen Delis

Fleury Michon

Food Lion

Fruits d'ici

Grenade

Heinz

Krispy Kreme

Leader Price

Londis

McColls

Mondelez

Morrisons

Mountain Dairy

My/Mo Mochi

Nielsen

Njie

Ollca

Panera

Panzani

Peapod

Rabobank

Starbucks

Stop & Shop

Sweetgreen

Tesco

Texas Roadhouse

Thrive Market

Tine E+

Yakult

Zespri

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tfwt8r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900