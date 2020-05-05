Dublin, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Hyaluronic Acid-Based Dermal Fillers Market 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of nearly 7% during the forecast period. This market growth owing to the rising demand for cosmetic procedures coupled with high consciousness about facial rejuvenation and an increasing number of medical spas in the region. A significant rise in cosmetic procedures was witnessed over the years in the US and Canada. For instance, as per the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), there were 17.7 million surgical and minimally invasive cosmetic procedures performed in the US in 2018. Of which minimally invasive cosmetic procedures have significantly increased by nearly 228% since 2000.



The demand for minimally invasive cosmetic procedures has grown significantly as compared to surgical procedures in the US. For instance, the number of cosmetic surgical procedures performed was nearly 1.8 million in 2018; however, the number of cosmetic minimally invasive procedures performed was nearly 15.9 million in 2018.



The US hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers market can be segmented based on application, type, and end-users. Based on the application, the market is classified into face-lift, lip treatment/enhancement, facial line correction treatment, and other applications. Based on type, the market is segmented into collagen fillers, poly-L-lactic acid, hyaluronic acid, calcium hydroxyapatite, and others. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into dermatology clinics and hospitals. Among types, the calcium hydroxyapatite is projected to exhibit a significant growth rate in the market due to technology advancement and new product development.



Key players operating in the US hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers market include Allergan PLC, Galderma Laboratories, L.P., Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH, Cynosure LLC, Prollenium Medical Technologies, Inc., and Teoxane SA. These companies adopt various strategies such as partnership & collaborations, finding a new market or product innovations in their core competency in order to stay competitive in the market. For instance, in November 2018, Galderma Laboratories, L.P. received an FDA approval for Restylane Lyft', a hyaluronic acid dermal filler used for cheek augmentation and age-related face contour deficiencies.



Research Methodology



The market study of the US hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by a research team. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to break down the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. The team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macroeconomic factors.



Numbers extracted from Secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables the analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. the analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity of the reports.



Secondary Sources Include

Financial reports of companies involved in the market

Whitepapers, research-papers and news blogs

Company websites and their product catalog.

The report is intended for healthcare companies, research organizations, investment companies, government organizations for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.



The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the US hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers market .

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the US hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers market .

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the US hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers market .

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecast revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Overview

3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1 Motivators

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. US Hyaluronic Acid-Based Dermal Fillers Market by Application

5.1.1. Face-Lift

5.1.2. Lip Treatment/Enhancement

5.1.3. Facial Line Correction Treatment

5.1.4. Others (Acne Scar Treatment)

5.1.5. Others (Autologous Fat Injections and Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA))

5.2. US Hyaluronic Acid-Based Dermal Fillers Market by End-User

5.2.1. Dermatology Clinics

5.2.2. Hospitals



6. Company Profiles

6.1. Allergan PLC

6.2. Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

6.3. Croma-Pharma GmbH

6.4. Cynosure LLC

6.5. Galderma Laboratories, L.P.

6.6. Huons Co. Ltd.

6.7. Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH

6.8. Prollenium Medical Technologies, Inc.

6.9. Sculpt Luxury Dermal Fillers Ltd.

6.10. Suneva Medical, Inc.



