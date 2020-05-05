Cloud-first and business continuity focus, as well as developer productivity and security enhancements all available in Progress OpenEdge 12.2



BEDFORD, Mass., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced the release of Progress® OpenEdge® 12.2. OpenEdge application development platform customers and partners now benefit from Progress’ efforts to deliver on the market demands for highly available, high-performing and secure applications -- all while taking advantage of an agile development environment.

“For decades, Progress has provided the technology businesses need to not only run effectively, but to thrive as markets evolve and end-user needs change,” said John Ainsworth, SVP Core Products, Progress. “In a time when business continuity and customer confidence are top priorities, Progress continues to deliver, whether through the assurance that mission-critical business applications will run effectively or by providing a complete portfolio of solutions that address business needs—from network monitoring to secure file transfer, data connectivity, unprecedented website capabilities, and more.”

With a strong focus on supporting modern applications for a cloud-first and hybrid world, the latest release of Progress OpenEdge delivers new capabilities that address the demand for continuous operations, making great strides toward the need for the highest levels of availability and the need to maintain uptime SLAs for improved customer experience. Additionally, the new release includes immediate auto recovery to get systems up and running within seconds and improved performance and availability monitoring through new DevOps tooling.

Always critical to the business, OpenEdge continues to deliver on increased performance. As customers migrate to the latest versions of OpenEdge, companies have been seeing up to 200% in data throughput performance when compared to prior releases. “Delivering the very best performance from our OpenEdge 12 application to our end-users is critical for our organization. Our customers are very happy with the performance they are seeing in both their UAT and production environments,” said Ken Walsh, Product Manager of Constellation Financing Systems.

As a leading application development platform, Progress OpenEdge provides a compelling developer experience that stays true to its fundamental value proposition---making things easy and automated whenever possible. This includes CI/CD, tooling integration and more. An API-first approach allows OpenEdge to become a truly open platform with service and data integration, big data and data warehousing. In addition, organizations can get new developers up to speed quickly and effectively through extensive training, documentation and support, provided by Progress.

Progress has also strengthened security within OpenEdge platform through OpenSSL library upgrades, multitenant user permission integrity, keystore cryptography, and more. In the event of a suspected breach, the OpenEdge platform can be locked down immediately, providing an added layer of trust that an organization can run effectively with minimal risk of compromise.

Progress also introduced a Long-Term Support (LTS) release that enables customers and partners to take advantage of the benefits of OpenEdge while continuing to receive technical support for several years, giving customers greater operational stability and longevity, while allowing for more informed, confident decision-making for modernization projects.

“Customers and partners need to maintain and/or exceed customer demands within this highly competitive landscape. OpenEdge 12.2 provides our customers and partners with the tools necessary to maintain business operations while at the same time modernizing their business applications without any disruption to the end-user’s experience,” continued Ainsworth.

As Arnal Dayaratna, Research Director of Software Development at IDC, shared, “The bevy of enhancements specific to OpenEdge 12.2 further consolidates Progress' positioning as the premier resource for application modernization initiatives for OpenEdge. Progress' deep knowledge of the operational, developer productivity, performance and security enhancements in OpenEdge 12.2 render it uniquely qualified to continue to lead application modernization initiatives.”

Progress OpenEdge 12.2 is available today. To learn more about how you can evolve your business, go to https://www.progress.com/openedge/whats-new

Additional Resources

About Progress

Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) offers the leading platform for developing and deploying strategic business applications. We enable customers and partners to deliver modern, high-impact digital experiences with a fraction of the effort, time and cost. Progress offers powerful tools for easily building adaptive user experiences across any type of device or touchpoint, the flexibility of a cloud-native app dev platform to deliver modern apps, leading data connectivity technology, web content management, business rules, secure file transfer, network monitoring, plus award-winning machine learning that enables cognitive capabilities to be a part of any application. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000 enterprise customers, and two million developers rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

Progress and OpenEdge are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.