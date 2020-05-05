Selbyville, Delaware, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global fish collagen peptides market revenue is anticipated to reach over USD 900 million by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Increasing research and development over the incorporation of fish collagen in food and pharmaceutical products owing to high protein content should drive market trends.

Fish collagen peptide has witnessed increased demand in healthy foods development. As collagen productions in the body decrease with age and bad diet, consumers are increasingly relying on external factors that could satisfy their nutritional demands. the Collagen peptide is used in the preparation of capsules, ointments, emulsions, skin creams, cosmetics and pill coatings. Fish collagen peptides industry from pharmaceutical sector will surpass USD 95 Million by 2026. Collagen injections are also not a preference to most consumers, the next best alternative to gain collagen is through food. This has led to the development of a variety of food products which have been blended with fish collagen peptides.

Fish collagen peptides market size from food and beverages application exceeded USD 180 Million in 2019. Fish collagen peptides also witness increased incorporation in the collagen-infused beverages. Consumer preference for products with organic ingredients has been steadily increasing. Increasing awareness regarding the negative health impacts of the chemicals and pesticides used in agriculture, the prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases have prompted consumers to opt for fish collagen peptide infused cloudy drinks.

Some major findings of the fish collagen peptides market report include:

Shifting consumer preferences towards animal-based supplements owing to its high protein content will foster fish collagen peptides industry growth.

Marine waste products are very good sources of proteins and fatty acids which are valuable products for the cosmetics, nutraceuticals and dietary supplements industry

Some of the major companies manufacturing fish collagen peptides include Darling Ingredients, Vivesa Holding S.R.O., Nitta Gelatin, Gelita, Amicogen, Connoils, Norland Products, Inc., GELITA AG, Capsugel Belgium NV (Lonza), Rousselot

Statistics for North America was the highest and the industry is further forecasted to grow owing to rising nutraceutical sector in the region

Browse key industry insights spread across 280 pages with 417 market data tables and 19 figures & charts from the report, “Fish Collagen Peptides Market By Source (Skin, Bones, Scales, Fins), Application (Food & Beverage, Nutraceuticals {Dietary Supplements, Functional Food}, Cosmetics {Skincare, Haircare, Injectables}, Pharmaceuticals {Musculoskeletal, Endocrine Supplements, Cardiovascular diseases}, Animal Nutrition {Poultry, Pork/Swine, Cattle, Pets}, Agriculture), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2015 – 2026” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/fish-collagen-peptides-market

For the food industry, they are used to improve the durability confectionery products, soups, dressings and condiments and for encapsulating and clarifying the fruit juices. Fish collagen peptides have a very low energy content and widely accepted as a fat alternative. As a result, the product has found high market penetration in food products which require a high protein content and a reduced fat and carbohydrate content in foodstuffs.

Fish collagen peptides industry from cosmetic application is expected to cross USD 75 million by 2026. Fish collagen is an important component in the moisturization of skin and keep it soft. Fish collagen act as an antioxidant and fight free radicals and prevent hair and nail damage. Haircare segment is anticipated to rise over a CAGR of 5% through 2026. Fish collagen peptides protects the skin covering which contains hair roots and help prevent age-related hair loss and thinning.

Asia Pacific fish collagen peptides market is expected to secure over 5.5% CAGR up to 2026. Demand for marine fishes in Asia is widely growing, which has created immense raw material in the region. Major contributing countries include China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. Product innovation and the high ability to produce a diversity of products from, fish by-products, have increased the prices and demand for fish collagen peptide in this region.

