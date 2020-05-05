Dublin, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Animal Vaccine Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



US animal vaccine market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 6.6% during the forecast period. Significant awareness to maintain the health of pets and increasing animal healthcare expenditure is primarily contributing to the growth of the market. As per the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), dogs and cats are the two of the most commonly owned pets of the US household. 54.3% of cat-owning households and 82.8% of dog-owning households visit the veterinarian at least once a year. Moreover, spending on veterinary care increased by 6.1% to $18.1 billion in 2018.



This highlights the fact that the population in the US is aware of pet health and the measures have been taken to improve pet health, which in turn, is boosting the growth of the market. In addition, the increasing adoption of companion pets in the country is further reinforcing the market growth. For instance, At the end of 2016, 38.4% of the US household owned a dog, which is increased by 10% from 2011. This, in turn, is creating a exploring the possibilities growth of the US animal vaccine market.



Some crucial players in the US animal vaccine market include Zoetis, Inc., Elanco, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis International AG and United Vaccines, Inc. In order to survive in the market, these players are adopting crucial strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and partnerships and collaborations. This enables the company to increase its competitiveness and attract significant share in the market. For instance, in February 2017, the company expanded the K-9 Courage Program to reinforce American Humane initiatives for military dogs and service dogs that assist veterans. The Wags4Pateriot program is intended for veterans who suffer from Post-Traumatic Stress (PTS). Although, the Emergency Veterinary Grants is intended for military dog's program. This enables to provide emergency treatment for retired military dogs.



Research Methodology



The market study of the US animal vaccine market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by the research team. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. The research team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macro-economic factors.



Numbers extracted from Secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables the analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. The analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts. Primary research brings authenticity in the reports.



Secondary Sources Include

Financial reports of companies involved in the market

Authentic public databases

Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs

Company websites and their product catalog

The report is intended for pharmaceuticals companies, veterinary companies, government organizations for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides in-depth analysis on market size, intended quality of the service preferred by consumers. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models.



The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the US animal vaccine market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the US animal vaccine market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the US animal vaccine market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecast revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Overview

3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. US Animal Vaccine Market by Type

5.1.1. Porcine Vaccines

5.1.2. Poultry Vaccines

5.1.3. Livestock Vaccines

5.1.4. Aquaculture Vaccines

5.1.5. Companion Animal Vaccines

5.1.6. Other Animal Vaccines

5.2. US Animal Vaccine Market by Technology

5.2.1. Live Attenuated Vaccine

5.2.2. Killed/Inactive Vaccine

5.2.3. Recombinant Vaccine

5.2.4. Vectored Vaccine

5.2.5. Subunit Vaccine

5.2.6. DNA Vaccine

5.2.7. Chimeric Vaccine

5.2.8. Others



6. Company Profiles

6.1. American Animal Health, Inc.

6.2. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

6.3. Elanco

6.4. Hygieia Biological Laboratories

6.5. Merck & Co., Inc.

6.6. Neogen Corp.

6.7. Novartis International AG

6.8. Phibro Animal Health Corp.

6.9. United Vaccines, Inc.

6.10. Zoetis, Inc.



