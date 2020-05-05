5 May 2020

G4S PLC

APPOINTMENT OF A NEW NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

G4S plc, the leading global security company today announces that Michel van der Bel, who retired at the end of March from his role as President of EMEA Region for Microsoft, will join the board of G4S as a non-executive director with effect from 7 May 2020. Mr van der Bel will also become a member of the Remuneration Committee and of the Risk Committee.

Commenting on the new appointment, John Connolly, G4S chairman said:

“I am delighted to welcome Michel van der Bel to the board of G4S. Michel brings strong technology leadership experience gained in highly international businesses and a deep understanding of digital transformation in varying markets and industries, which will be very valuable to our board as we recognise the growing importance of technology to our strategy going forward.”

Biography:

Michel has more than 21 years of leadership experience at Microsoft, playing a pivotal role in the company’s cultural transformation. As President of the Europe, Middle East and Africa business, Michel led more than 20,000 employees across 29 subsidiaries and 70 languages, during a time of profound corporate change.

Michel’s career at Microsoft started in 1999, when he became the General Manager of Microsoft Netherlands, then Microsoft International’s Vice President for Public Sector, concentrating on the implementation of a global public sector strategy. He then served as Microsoft’s Chief Operating Officer in the Greater China Region before taking on the role of CEO of Microsoft UK. For the last 4 years, Michel led Microsoft EMEA. Michel holds a degree in electronics and an MBA from Henley Business School.

No further information is required to be disclosed under paragraph 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules.

For further enquiries, please contact:



Helen Parris Director of Investor Relations +44 (0) 207 963 3189 Media enquiries:



Sophie McMillan Head of Media +44 (0) 759 5523483 G4S Press Office +44 (0) 207 963 3333

Notes to Editors:

G4S is the leading global security company, specialising in the provision of security services and solutions to customers. Our mission is to create material, sustainable value for our customers and shareholders by being the supply partner of choice in all our markets.

G4S is quoted on the London Stock Exchange and has a secondary stock exchange listing in Copenhagen. G4S is active in around 90 countries and has 558,000 employees. For more information on G4S, visit www.g4s.com.