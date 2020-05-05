Dublin, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Long-Acting Bronchodilator Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US long-acting bronchodilator market is anticipated to grow at a substantial rate of 1.7% during the forecast period. The growth of the market of long-acting bronchodilator devices in the US is mainly driven by factors that include the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as asthma, diabetes, respiratory lung diseases and so on. Asthma is chronic inflammation of the lung airways that causes breathlessness and coughing. The number of people with asthma grows every year in the US. According to CDC 2017, there were around 26 million asthma patients in the US, among which, nearly 18.9 million were adults and 7.1 million were children. Moreover, the prevalence of asthma in children is nearly 9.4% which is higher than that of adults accounting to around 7.7%, and higher in females nearly 9.2% than in males accounting to 7% of total asthma patients. This is one of the primary reasons for the high growth rate of the market within the country.



The US long-acting bronchodilator market is segmented on the basis of route of administration, application, and end-user. Based on the route of administration, the market is classified into oral, nasal, parenteral, and inhalation. Moreover, on the basis of application, the market has been classified into asthma and COPD diseases. The asthma disease application segment dominated the regional market in 2018 and is further estimated to follow the same trend over the forecast period. This is mainly due to the high prevalence of asthma in the country. In addition, based on the end-user, homecare and hospitals and clinics have been analyzed. The homecare segment is estimated to share significant market share in the market.



Furthermore, the market is characterized by the presence of several manufacturers that are developing and providing long-acting bronchodilator to cater to a wide range of customers within the region and across the globe. The major players of the US long-acting bronchodilator market include 3M Co., AstraZeneca PLC, Aradigm Corp., Adherium Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Novartis AG, ResMed Corp. (Propeller Health), Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. These players adopt various strategies to capitalize on market growth opportunities. Mergers and acquisitions, product launch, geographical expansion, partnerships, and collaborations are the majorly adopted strategies by the market players.



Research Methodology



The market study of the US long-acting bronchodilator market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by the research team. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior, and macro-economic factors.



Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity of our reports.



Secondary Sources Include:

Financial reports of companies involved in the market

Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs

Company websites and their product catalog

The report is intended for long-acting bronchodilator manufacturers, inhaler manufacturing companies, contract research organizations (CROs), healthcare sector, market research firms, and government organizations, for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market size and growth opportunities. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for making better business decisions.



The Report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the US long-acting bronchodilator market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the US long-acting bronchodilator market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the US long-acting bronchodilator market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Overview

3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. US Long-Acting Bronchodilator Market by Route of Administration

5.1.1. Oral

5.1.2. Nasal

5.1.3. Parenteral

5.1.4. Inhalation

5.2. US Long-Acting Bronchodilator Market by Application

5.2.1. Asthma

5.2.2. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

5.3. US Long-Acting Bronchodilator Market by End-User

5.3.1. Homecare

5.3.2. Hospitals and Clinics



6. Company Profiles

6.1. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp.

6.2. AstraZeneca PLC

6.3. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

6.4. GlaxoSmithKline PLC

6.5. Novartis AG

6.6. ResMed Corp.

6.7. Pulmatrix Inc.

6.8. Savara, Inc.

6.9. Sunovion Pharmaceuticals

6.10. Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.



