AB Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius (hereinafter – ESO and the Company), code 304151376, registered office address Aguonų g. 24, Vilnius. The total number of ordinary registered shares issued by ESO is 894,630,333; ISIN code – LT0000130023.

The Ignitis Grupė informs that on 4 May 2020 the Bank of Lithuania (hereinafter – the Bank) approved the prices at which the Ignitis Grupė UAB will purchase the shares of the subsidiary ESO at the time of the mandatory share buy-out.

The Bank approved the same prices for the mandatory share buy-out as those which were paid during the tender offers. During the mandatory share buy-out EUR 0.880 will be paid for one share of ESO.

The buy-out of ESO shares will last for 90 days. ESO and the Ignitis Grupė will announce its launch in separate announcements via the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, ESO and the Ignitis Grupė websites, and the media, and each shareholder will be notified by registered mail as required by the Law on Securities.

It should be noted that after the expiry of the 90-day mandatory share buy-out, Ignitis Grupė, by having made payments to the deposit account of the shareholders who did not sell the shares, will acquire the right to apply to the court for transfer of ownership of the unsold shares to Ignitis Grupė.

Relevant information on share buy-out is published at https://www.ignitisgrupe.lt/en/delisting





Tomas Kavaliauskas, ESO spokesman, tomas.kavaliauskas@eso.lt

Attachment