UAB Ignitis Grupė

The Company informs that on 4 May 2020 the Bank of Lithuania (hereinafter – the Bank) approved the prices at which the Company will purchase the shares of the subsidiaries Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius, AB (hereinafter - ESO) and Ignitis Gamyba, AB (hereinafter - GEN) at the time of the mandatory share buy-out.

The Bank approved the same prices for the mandatory share buy-out as those which were paid during the tender offers. During the mandatory share buy-out EUR 0.880 will be paid for one share of ESO and EUR 0.640 will be paid for one share of GEN.

The buy-out of ESO and GEN shares will last for 90 days. ESO, GEN and the Company will announce its launch in separate announcements via the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, ESO, GEN and the Company's websites, and the media, and each shareholder will be notified by registered mail as required by the Law on Securities.

It should be noted that after the expiry of the 90-day mandatory share buy-out, Ignitis Grupė, by having made payments to the deposit account of the shareholders who did not sell the shares, will acquire the right to apply to the court for transfer of ownership of the unsold shares to Ignitis Grupė.

Relevant information on share buy-out is published at https://www.ignitisgrupe.lt/en/delisting

Artūras Ketlerius, Head of public relations, arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

