Dublin, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Omega-3 PUFA Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The future of the omega-3 PUFA market looks promising with opportunities in the dietary supplements, functional foods & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and infant formula. The global omega-3 PUFA market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 13% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for omega-3 in functional foods and pharmaceuticals, increase in application profiling and existing applications, innovative production technologies, and increasing cases of chronic diseases.
A report of more than 150 pages has developed to help in your business decisions. To learn the scope of benefits, companies researched, and other details of the omega-3 PUFA market, then read this report.
The study includes the omega-3 PUFA market size and forecast for the global omega-3 PUFA market through 2024, segmented by product type, application, source and sub-source, and region.
Some of the omega-3 PUFA companies profiled in this report include FMC, Croda, Royal DSM, Omega Protein, Arista, Denemoga Polaris, Pharma Marine, and GC Rieber.
Key Features
Key Questions Answered
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Background and Classifications
2.1: Introduction, Background, and classifications
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges
3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2: Global Omega-3 PUFA Market: Trends and Forecast
3.3: Global Omega-3 PUFA Market by Product Type
3.3.1: DHA
3.3.2: EPA
3.3.3: ALA
3.4: Global Omega-3 PUFA Market by Application
3.4.1: Dietary Supplements
3.4.2: Functional Foods & Beverages
3.4.3: Pharmaceuticals
3.4.4: Infant Formula
3.4.5: Other (Pet Food, Animal Feed, and Nutrition)
3.5: Global Omega-3 PUFA Market by Source and Sub-Source
3.5.1: Marine
3.5.2: Fish Oil
3.5.3: Algal Oil
3.5.4: Krill Oil
3.5.5: Other (Salmon, Tuna, Herring)
4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
4.1: Global Omega-3 PUFA Market by Region
4.2: North American Omega-3 PUFA Market Pharmaceuticals, and Infant Formula
4.3: European omega-3 PUFA Market Pharmaceuticals, and Infant Formula
4.4: APAC Omega-3 PUFA Market Pharmaceuticals, and Infant Formula
4.5: ROW Omega-3 PUFA Market Pharmaceuticals, and Infant Formula
5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Market Share Analysis
5.3: Operational Integration
5.4: Geographical Reach
5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Omega-3 PUFA Market by Product Type
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Omega-3 PUFA Market by Application
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Market by Source and Sub-Source
6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Omega-3 PUFA Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Omega-3 PUFA Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Omega-3 PUFA Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market
7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: FMC Corporation
7.2: Croda International PLC
7.3: Royal DSM
7.4: Omega Protein Corporation
7.5: Arista Industries
7.6: Denemoga Polaris
7.7: Pharma Marine
7.8: GC Rieber
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l7m7u4
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: