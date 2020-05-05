Dublin, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Omega-3 PUFA Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the omega-3 PUFA market looks promising with opportunities in the dietary supplements, functional foods & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and infant formula. The global omega-3 PUFA market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 13% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for omega-3 in functional foods and pharmaceuticals, increase in application profiling and existing applications, innovative production technologies, and increasing cases of chronic diseases.



A report of more than 150 pages has developed to help in your business decisions. To learn the scope of benefits, companies researched, and other details of the omega-3 PUFA market, then read this report.



The study includes the omega-3 PUFA market size and forecast for the global omega-3 PUFA market through 2024, segmented by product type, application, source and sub-source, and region.



Some of the omega-3 PUFA companies profiled in this report include FMC, Croda, Royal DSM, Omega Protein, Arista, Denemoga Polaris, Pharma Marine, and GC Rieber.



Key Features



Market size estimates: Global omega-3 PUFA market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region.

Segmentation analysis: Global omega 3 PUFA market size by various applications such as by product type, application, source and sub-source, and region.

Regional analysis: Global omega-3 PUFA market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for omega-3 PUFA in the global omega-3 PUFA market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for omega-3 PUFA in the global omega-3 PUFA market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Questions Answered



What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global omega-3 PUFA market, by product type]: (DHA, EPA, ALA), by application: (dietary supplements, functional food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, infant formula, by source and sub-source: (marine, fish oil, algal oil, krill oil), and by region: (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW)? Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why? Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why? What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the omega-3 PUFA market? What are the business risks and threats to the omega-3 PUFA market? What are the emerging trends in the omega-3 PUFA market and the reasons behind them? What are some changing demands of customers in the omega-3 PUFA market? What are the new developments in the omega-3 PUFA market? Which companies are leading these developments? Who are the major players in the omega-3 PUFA market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth? What are some of the competitive products and processes in the omega-3 PUFA area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution? What M & A activities have taken place in the last five years in the omega-3 PUFA market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Omega-3 PUFA Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Omega-3 PUFA Market by Product Type

3.3.1: DHA

3.3.2: EPA

3.3.3: ALA

3.4: Global Omega-3 PUFA Market by Application

3.4.1: Dietary Supplements

3.4.2: Functional Foods & Beverages

3.4.3: Pharmaceuticals

3.4.4: Infant Formula

3.4.5: Other (Pet Food, Animal Feed, and Nutrition)

3.5: Global Omega-3 PUFA Market by Source and Sub-Source

3.5.1: Marine

3.5.2: Fish Oil

3.5.3: Algal Oil

3.5.4: Krill Oil

3.5.5: Other (Salmon, Tuna, Herring)



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Omega-3 PUFA Market by Region

4.2: North American Omega-3 PUFA Market Pharmaceuticals, and Infant Formula

4.3: European omega-3 PUFA Market Pharmaceuticals, and Infant Formula

4.4: APAC Omega-3 PUFA Market Pharmaceuticals, and Infant Formula

4.5: ROW Omega-3 PUFA Market Pharmaceuticals, and Infant Formula



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Omega-3 PUFA Market by Product Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Omega-3 PUFA Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Market by Source and Sub-Source

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Omega-3 PUFA Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Omega-3 PUFA Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Omega-3 PUFA Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: FMC Corporation

7.2: Croda International PLC

7.3: Royal DSM

7.4: Omega Protein Corporation

7.5: Arista Industries

7.6: Denemoga Polaris

7.7: Pharma Marine

7.8: GC Rieber



