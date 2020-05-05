Dublin, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Injectable Drug Delivery Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the injectable drug delivery market looks promising with opportunities in the hospitals, clinics, and home care. The global injectable drug delivery market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increase in demand for self-injection devices, growth in the biologics market, and technological advancements.



The study includes the injectable drug delivery market size and forecast for the global injectable drug delivery market through 2024, segmented by product type, formulation packaging, therapeutic application, usage pattern, site of administration, distribution channel, facility of use, and region.



Some of the injectable drug delivery companies profiled in this report include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Baxter International, Pfizer, Gerresheimer, Schott, Eli Lilly and Company, and Terumo are among the major manufacturers of injectable drug delivery market.



Key Features



Market size estimates: Global injectable drug delivery market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region.

Segmentation analysis: Global market size by product type, formulation packaging, therapeutic application, usage pattern, site of administration, distribution channel, facility of use, and region.

Regional analysis: Global injectable drug delivery market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for injectable drug delivery in the global injectable drug delivery market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for injectable drug delivery in the global injectable drug delivery market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Questions Answered



What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global injectable drug delivery market by product type (devices and formulations), by formulation (ampules, vials, cartridges, and bottles),therapeutic application ( auto-immune diseases, hormonal disorders, orphan diseases, oncology and others), usage pattern (curative care, immunization and others), site of administration (skin, circulatory/musculoskeletal, organs, and central nervous system), distribution channel (hospitals, and retail pharmacy stores), facility of use (hospitals & clinics, and home care settings), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW))? Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why? Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why? What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the injectable drug delivery market? What are the business risks and threats to the injectable drug delivery market? What are emerging trends in this injectable drug delivery market and the reasons behind them? What are some changing demands of customers in the injectable drug delivery market? What are the new developments in the injectable drug delivery market? Which companies are leading these developments? Who are the major players in this injectable drug delivery market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth? What are some of the competitive products and processes in this injectable drug delivery area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution? What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this injectable drug delivery market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1. Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2. Supply Chain

2.3. Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Product Type

3.3.1: Devices

3.3.2: Formulations

3.4: Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Formulation Packaging

3.4.1: Ampules

3.4.2: Vials

3.4.3: Cartridges

3.4.4: Bottles

3.5: Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Application

3.5.1: Auto-immune diseases

3.5.2: Hormonal Disorders

3.5.3: Orphan Diseases

3.5.4: Oncology

3.5.5: Others

3.6: Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Usage Pattern

3.6.1: Curative Care

3.6.2: Immunization

3.6.3: Other Usage Pattern

3.7: Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Site of Administration

3.7.1: Skin

3.7.2: Circulatory/Musculoskeletal

3.7.3: Organs

3.7.4: Central Nervous System

3.8: Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Distribution Channel

3.8.1: Hospitals

3.8.2: Retail Pharmacy Stores

3.9: Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market by End Use Industry

3.9.1: Hospitals & Clinics

3.9.2: Home Care Settings

3.9.3: Other



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Region

4.2: North American Injectable Drug Delivery Market Care Settings, and Other Facilities Of Use

4.3: European Injectable Drug Delivery Market Care Settings, and Other Facilities of Use

4.4: APAC Injectable Drug Delivery Market Care Settings, and other Facilities of Use

4.5: ROW Injectable Drug Delivery Market Care Settings, and other Facilities Of Use



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market by End Use Industry

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Product type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Market by Formulation Packaging

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Market by Application

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for Global Market by Usage Pattern

6.1.6: Growth Opportunities for Global Market by Site of Administration

6.1.7: Growth Opportunities for Global Market by Distribution Channel

6.1.8: Growth Opportunities for Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Becton, Dickinson And Company

7.2: Baxter International

7.3: Pfizer

7.4: Gerresheimer

7.5: Schott

7.6: Eli Lilly And Company

7.7: Terumo Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5ucs6n

