The global enteral nutrition market is expected to reach US$ 16,185.64 Mn in 2027 from US$ 8,611.49 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.4% from 2019-2027.



The increasing incidence of malnutrition and rising number of patients suffering with chronic diseases are anticipated to drive the growth of the market. However, the complications associated with enteral nutrition is likely to hamper the growth of the market.



Over the past few decades, Research and development (R&D) in pre and post nutrition for various treatment is increasing across the globe due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Enteral nutrition or tube feeding includes a special liquid mixture food that is broken down in the stomach and small intestine and further absorbed by the bowels. These mixtures comprise of appropriate amounts of carbohydrates, proteins, amino acids, vitamins, fats, minerals and other vital nutrients. The rising number of patients suffering with chronic diseases are likely to increase the prescribed consumption of enteral nutrition formulas across the globe.



Also, cancer is one of the leading cause of death in the North America region. Furthermore, the American Cancer Society (ACS) estimated that in 2018, approximately 1,735,350 new cancer cases were diagnosed. Moreover, India has the highest number of oral cancer among men comprising of 16.1% of all cancers. According to Globocan 2018, oral cancer is the second most common cancer in India with 119,992 new cases registered in 2018. Thus, the increasing prevalence and incidences of chronic and lifestyle diseases poses several opportunities for the enteral market to grow during the forecast period.



The global enteral nutrition market is segmented by form, nutrient composition and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into liquid and powder. The liquid segment held a largest share of the market in 2018. Based on nutrient composition, the market has been segmented into protein based, carbohydrate based, fat based, vitamin based and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market has been segmented into hospitals, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies.



Some of the important primary and secondary sources included in the report are, Food and Drug Administration (FDA), World Health Organization (WHO), South Asia Food and Nutrition Security Initiative, Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, International Diabetes Federation, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Enteral Nutrition Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Enteral Nutrition- Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions



5. Global Enteral Nutrition Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing malnutrition worldwide

5.1.2 Increasing incidence of chronic diseases

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Complications associated with enteral nutrition

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing global healthcare market

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Increasing Online Distribution Platforms

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Enteral Nutrition Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Enteral Nutrition Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis

6.2 Global Enteral Nutrition Market, By Geography - Forecasts And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning Of Key Players



7. Enteral Nutrition Market - Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 - Form

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Enteral Nutrition Market, by Form , 2018 & 2027 (% Share)

7.3 Liquid

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Global Liquid Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Powder

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Global Powder Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



8. Enteral Nutrition Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2027 - Nutrient Composition

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Enteral Nutrition Market, by Nutrient Composition, 2018 & 2027 (% Share)

8.3 Protein Based

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Global Protein Based Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.3.3 Standard Protein Diet

8.3.3.1 Overview

8.3.3.2 Global Standard Protein Diet Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.3.4 High Protein Supplement

8.3.4.1 Overview

8.3.4.2 Global High Protein Supplement Diet Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.3.5 Protein for Diabetic Patients

8.3.5.1 Overview

8.3.5.2 Global High Protein for Diabetic Patients Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.3.6 Other Composition Types

8.3.6.1 Overview

8.3.6.2 Global Other Composition Types Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Carbohydrates Based

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Global Carbohydrates Based Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.5 Fat Based

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Global Fat Based Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.6 Vitamin Based

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Global Vitamin Based Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Global Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



9. Enteral Nutrition Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - Distribution Channel

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Enteral Nutrition Market Share by Distribution Channel 2018 & 2027 (%)

9.3 Hospitals

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Global Hospitals Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.4 Retail Pharmacies

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Global Retail Pharmacies Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.5 Online Pharmacies

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Global Online Pharmacies Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



10. Enteral Nutrition Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - Geographical Analysis

10.1 North America Enteral Nutrition Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

10.2 Europe Enteral Nutrition Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

10.3 APAC Enteral Nutrition Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027

10.4 MEA Enteral Nutrition Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027

10.5 South and Central America Enteral Nutrition Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027



11. Enteral Nutrition Market- Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.1.1 Recent Developments by Players in the Enteral Nutrition Market



12. Enteral Nutrition Market-Key Company Profiles

12.1 Abbott

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Financial Overview

12.1.4 Product Portfolio

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Nestle

12.3 Danone SA

12.4 Fresenius Kabi AG

12.5 Mead Johnson & Company, LLC. (Reckitt Benckiser Group plc)

12.6 B. Braun Melsungen AG

12.7 Global Health Products, Inc.

12.8 Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

12.9 VICTUS.

12.10 Hormel Foods Corporation



13. Appendix

13.1 About the Publisher

13.2 Glossary of Terms



