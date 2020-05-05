Dublin, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product; Service, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market was valued at US$ 13,727.13 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 25,497.26 million by 2027.



Driving factors of the biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market are increasing trend of outsourcing among pharmaceuticals companies and elevating demand for biologics. However, growing competition in biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing industry is hindering the growth of the market.



The contract manufacturing organization (CMO) offers numerous benefits, including reducing investments in facilities and drug development costs, to pharmaceutical companies, thereby improving net cash flow. Outsourcing is cheaper and increases the efficiency of manufacturing processes. Also, it allows pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to redirect resources to other areas. A few years ago, the CMO industry was a niche service market, offering additional manufacturing capacity or specific services to pharmaceutical companies. Presently, many pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies outsource various services from early-stage drug development to commercial-scale manufacturing. As the pharmaceuticals industry is shifting from large-scale production to more niche and targeted therapies (personalized medicine), the demand for flexible operational capabilities, production scales, and multiple-product operations is leading to the rise in inclination toward CMOs.



The global biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market is segmented into product and services. The biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market, by product, is segmented into biologics and biosimilars. The biologics segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas the biosimilar segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on services, the market is segmented into development process, final dosage operations, and final packaging. The development process held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas analytical and quality control segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Some of the essential primary and secondary sources included in the report are The Pharma & Biopharma Outsourcing Association (PBOA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market - Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Outsourcing by Pharmaceutical Companies

5.1.2 Increasing Demand of Biologics

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Increasing Competition in the Industry

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Consolidation in Pharmaceutical CMO Industry

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis

6.2 Global Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players

6.3.1 Lonza Group AG

6.3.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.



7. Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis - By Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Revenue Share, by Product (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Biologics

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Biologics: Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.3.3 Monoclonal Antibodies

7.3.3.1 Overview

7.3.3.2 Monoclonal Antibodies: Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.3.4 Recombinant Proteins

7.3.4.1 Overview

7.3.4.2 Recombinant Proteins: Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.3.5 Vaccines

7.3.5.1 Overview

7.3.5.2 Vaccines: Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.3.6 Others

7.3.6.1 Overview

7.3.7 Others: Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Biosimilars

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Biosimilars: Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market - By Service

8.1 Overview

8.2 Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market, by Service, 2019 and 2027 (%)

8.3 Development Process

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Development Process: Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Final Dosage Operation

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Final Dosage Operation: Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5 Analytical and Quality Control

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Analytical and Quality Control: Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.6 Final Packaging

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Final Packaging: Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market - Geographic Analysis

9.1 North America: Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market

9.2 Europe: Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market

9.3 Asia Pacific: Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market

9.4 Middle East & Africa: Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market

9.5 South and Central America: Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market

10.1 North America: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.2 Europe: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.4 Rest of World: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market - Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

11.3 Organic Developments

11.3.1 Overview

11.4 Inorganic Developments

11.4.1 Overview



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2 THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

12.3 General Electric Company

12.4 MERCK KGAA

12.5 Lonza

12.6 Samsung Biologics.

12.7 AbbVie Inc.

12.8 WUXI BIOLOGICS

12.9 Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

12.10 Inno Bio Ventures Sdn Bhd



13. Appendix

13.1 About the Publisher

13.2 Glossary of Terms



