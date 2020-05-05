Kemira Oyj

Stock Exchange Release

May 5, 2020 at 12.30 pm (CET+1)

Kemira Oyj: Members of the Board Committees

The Board of Directors of Kemira Oyj elected members among themselves for the Personnel and Remuneration Committee and Audit Committee at its meeting today.

The Board’s Personnel and Remuneration Committee members are Timo Lappalainen, Jari Paasikivi and Kerttu Tuomas. The Personnel and Remuneration Committee is chaired by Jari Paasikivi.

The Board’s Audit Committee members are Kaisa Hietala, Timo Lappalainen and Jari Paasikivi. The Audit Committee is chaired by Timo Lappalainen.

For more information, please contact:





Kemira Oyj

Jukka Hakkila, Group General Counsel

Tel. +358 40 544 2303



Mikko Pohjala, Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 838 0709

