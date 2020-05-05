Dublin, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Leukemia Therapeutics Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The leukemia therapeutics market is mainly driven by the rising burden of leukemia cases, high unmet medical need for cancer therapy and rising investment in healthcare sectors. According to the American Cancer Society, in the United States there were approximately 61,780 new cases of leukemia in 2019.



Among them, the number of new cases of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) were around 21,450. AML is thus considered as one of the most common types of leukemia in adults. Hnece the overall statistics shows that there is a huge number of people that are prone to suffer from leukemia, and which may directly impact the growth of the market in the forecast period.



Key Market Trends



Chemotherapy is Expected to Register a Significant Growth in the Forecast Years



Based on the treatment type, it is segmented into Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy, and Others. The primary key factor contributing to the growth of the chemotherapy segment is the rising incidence of leukemia cases. According to the American Cancer Society, in 2019, there was around 22,840 death from leukemia in the United States, that has been reported and leading to the overall growth of the market.



Many companies are also focusing on developing breakthrough products for the treatment of Leukemia in order to maintain their competitive advantage and penetrate new regional markets. Chemotherapy is thus considered as the main treatment option for most individuals with Leukemia. Additionally, the increase in funding for companies involved in the research related to leukemia is expected to boost the studied market.



North America Holds the Largest Share in the Leukemia Therapeutics Market



The leukemia therapeutics market holds the largest share in the North America region due to the presence of high incidence rate, and advancements in the treatment of leukemia. According to American Cancer Society estimates, there were around 10,920 deaths due to acute myeloid leukemia in the United States in the year 2019. The statistics involve a large percentage of the adult population and they require proper medical treatment to increase their life expectancy.



In addition, Europe and the Asia Pacific are followed next after North America owing to the presence of a diversified patient pool and emerging economies in these regions.



Competitive Landscape



The leukemia therapeutics market is competitive and many of the global players are into the market. For instance - Amgen Inc, AstraZeneca plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Incyte Corp, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, Pfizer Inc and Sanofi. are providing these products across the globe. Product approvals are a key strategy adopted by key players in order to enhance their dominance in this market.



