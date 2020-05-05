Dublin, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti Inflammatory Drugs Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Anti-inflammatory drugs are used to treat conditions like Asthma, Arthritis, Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other diseases. Increasing the prevalence of these diseases is the major factor propelling the market upwards. Although documented incidences of side effects and patent expiration of Blockbuster drugs are restraining the market growth, new research advancements in Anti Inflammatory Biologics, Immune Selective Anti-Inflammatory Derivatives (ImSAIDs), etc. are helping to make this class of drugs as side effect free as possible, maintaining the efficacy and potency of the drug.



Anti-inflammatory drugs help suppress the inadvertent alarm, the immune system triggers against body cells, which causes inflammation in the various body part. With increasing sedentary lifestyle and deteriorating air quality in many parts of the world, the prevalence of arthritis and respiratory-related diseases are on the rise. Hence, there has been an increase in the Anti-inflammatory drugs market in the past decade, and the trend seems to only increase with a much healthier rate. The market is segmented by treatment, drug class, sales channel, and geography.



Key Market Trends



Anti Inflammatory drugs for Arthritis Treatment dominate the Market



Arthritis is the inflammation in the joints. There are different types of arthritis, osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis being the most common among them. Symptoms of Arthritis develop over time, but they may appear suddenly as well. Arthritis is more prevalent in the geriatric population, but there have been some documented cases of arthritis in children as well. Other common forms of arthritis include psoriatic arthritis, fibromyalgia, and gout.



Osteoarthritis is caused due to the breakdown of protective cartilage, causing pain and movement of joints difficult. Non-steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) like diclofenac, ibuprofen, and naproxen have been proven to be very effective in suppressing the pain from Osteoarthritis but may cause side effects like stomach upset, cardiovascular problems, bleeding problems, and liver and kidney damage. NSAID gels have also been proven to alleviate the pain and have lesser side effects. Doctors have been turning towards prescribing the newest form of Anti-Inflammation drugs called Biologics.



The risk of arthritis has only increased in recent times due to an increase in the sedentary lifestyle, obesity, and unhealthy food habits. Hence, the drug market for its treatment will only see growth in the recent future.



North America dominates in Anti-Inflammatory drugs Market



North America is the largest market in the Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market due to the factors such as established healthcare sector with a large number of renowned players, high investment & demand for more effective and safer drugs, etc. Moreover, the high income per capita, rise inpatient visits to physicians, research advancements due to high funding are some of the factors that are driving the growth of the North American market.



Competitive Landscape



Majority of the Anti-Inflammatory drugs are being manufactured by the global key players. Market leaders with more funds for research and a better distribution system have established their position in the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Incidences of Autoimmnue and Respiratory Conditions

4.2.2 Research for Safer New Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Side Effects of Anti-Inflammtory Drugs

4.3.2 Patent Expiration

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Treatment

5.1.1 Arthritis

5.1.2 Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

5.1.3 Multiple Sclerosis

5.1.4 Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)

5.1.5 Asthma

5.1.6 Tendonitis

5.1.7 Other Treatments

5.2 By Drug Class

5.2.1 Anti-Inflammatory Biologics

5.2.2 Nonsteroidal anti inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS)

5.2.3 Corticosteroids

5.2.4 Immune-selective anti-inflammatory derivative (ImSAID)

5.2.5 Other Drug Classes

5.3 By Sales Channel

5.3.1 Prescription

5.3.2 Over the Counter (OTC)

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Pfizer Inc.

6.1.2 Amgen Inc.

6.1.3 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

6.1.4 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.5 Novartis International AG

6.1.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

6.1.7 AbbVie Inc

6.1.8 AstraZeneca PLC

6.1.9 Merck & Company, Inc.

6.1.10 Eli Lily and Company



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



