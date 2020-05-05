Dublin, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market Outlook 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Rugged handheld electronic devices are used to be operated during rough external and internal conditions. These conditions can consist of varying temperature and humidity, shock and vibrations, corrosion, abrasion, noise reduction, low pressure and radio frequency interference. The rugged handheld electronic devices market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of around 7.2% over the forecast period, i.e., 2019-2027. The market is further estimated to create an incremental opportunity of approximately USD 7,500 million during the forecast period. Rugged handheld electronic devices are commonly used during field sales, field services, transportation and distribution services, retail, healthcare, military as well as manufacturing.



The market is segmented by type, by product, by end user and by region. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into smartphone & tablet, mobile computer and others. Out of these, the smartphone & tablet segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the market and grow at the highest rate with a CAGR of around 8.5% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing use of smartphones and tablets by various companies for a number of purposes.



On the basis of region, the rugged handheld electronic devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is anticipated to observe the highest growth in the coming years and reach an approximate market value of USD 8,000 million by 2027. Further, it is predicted to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period with a CAGR of about 9% during 2019-2027.



Some of the key industry leaders in the global rugged handheld electronic devices market are Advantech Co., Ltd., Cipherlab Co., Ltd., Datalogic S.P.A., Handheld Group, Honeywell International Inc., Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., Juniper Systems Inc., Motorola Solutions, Inc., Panasonic Corporation and Zebra Technologies.



Key Topics Covered:



Global Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market



1. Report Overview

1.1. Global Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market Overview

1.2. Why You Should Read This Report

1.3. How This Report Delivers

1.4. Key Questions Answered by This Analytical Report Include:

1.5. Who is This Report For?

1.6. Methodology

1.6.1. Primary Research

1.6.2. Secondary Research

1.6.3. Market Evaluation & Forecasting Methodology



2. Introduction to the Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market

2.1. Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market Structure

2.2. Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market Definition

2.3. Global Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market Taxonomy

2.4. Global Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market Snapshot

2.5. Global Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market Dynamics

2.5.1. Global Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market: Drivers

Growing support by key players and rising partnerships among key players

Abilities and features of rugged handheld devices

2.5.1. Global Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market: Restraints

High cost associated with product

Limitations of some features associated with rugged handheld devices

2.5.1. Global Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market: Trends

Increasing android based devices

Product Advancements

2.5.1. Global Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market: Opportunities

Next-Gen product development and strategic partnership

3. Global Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market, By Type, 2019-2027

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Global Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market Size and Forecast, By Type

3.2.1. Semi Rugged Segment

3.2.2. Fully Rugged Segment

3.2.3. Ultra-Rugged Segment



4. Global Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market, By Product Type, 2019-2027

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Global Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market Size and Forecast, By Product

4.2.1. Smartphone & Tablet Segment

4.2.2. Mobile Computer Segment

4.2.3. Reader/Scanner Segment



5. Global Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market, By End-Use Industry, 2019-2027

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Global Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market Size and Forecast, By End-Use Industry

5.2.1. Manufacturing Segment

5.2.2. Oil & Gas Segment

5.2.3. Energy Segment

5.2.4. Transformation Segment

5.2.5. Healthcare Segment

5.2.6. Construction Segment

5.2.7. Government Segment

5.2.8. Other Manufacturing Industries Segment



6. Global Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market, By Region, 2019-2027

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Global Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market Size and Forecast, By Region

6.2.1. North America

6.2.2. Latin America

6.2.3. Europe

6.2.4. Asia Pacific

6.2.5. Middle East and Africa



7. North America Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2027

7.1. Introduction

7.1.1. North America

7.2. North America Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market Forecast, By Country, 2019-2027

7.3. North America Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market Forecast, By Type, 2019-2027

7.4. North America Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market Forecast, By Product, 2019-2027

7.5. North America Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market Forecast, By End User Industry, 2019-2027

7.6. North America Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market Company Profiling

7.6.1. DT Research Inc.

7.6.2. Xplore Technologies (Acquired by Zebra Technologies Corp.)

7.6.3. LEONARDO DRS

7.6.4. MOBILEDEMAND, L.C.



8. Latin America Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2027

8.1. Introduction

8.1.1. Latin America

8.2. Latin America Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market Forecast, By Country, 2019-2027

8.3. Latin America Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market Forecast, By Type, 2019-2027

8.4. Latin America Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market Forecast, By Product, 2019-2027

8.5. Latin America Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market Forecast, By End User Industry, 2019-2027

8.1. Latin America Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market Company Profiling

8.5.1. Getac Technology Corp.



9. Europe Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2027

9.1. Introduction

9.1.1. Europe

9.2. Europe Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market Forecast, By Country, 2019-2027

9.3. Europe Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market Forecast, By Type, 2019-2027

9.4. Europe Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market Forecast, By Product, 2019-2027

9.5. Europe Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market Forecast, By End User Industry, 2019-2027

9.1. Europe Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market Company Profiling

9.5.1. Dell

9.5.2. Kontron S&T AG

9.5.3. Cybernet Manufacturing, Inc.

9.5.4. ADL Embedded Solutions



10. Asia Pacific Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2027

10.1. Introduction

10.1.1. Asia Pacific

10.2. Asia Pacific Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market Forecast, By Country, 2019-2027

10.3. Asia Pacific Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market Forecast, By Type, 2019-2027

10.4. Asia Pacific Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market Forecast, By Product, 2019-2027

10.5. Asia Pacific Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market Forecast, By End User Industry, 2019-2027

10.1. Asia Pacific Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market Company Profiling

10.5.1. GETAC Technology Corp.

10.5.2. Panasonic Corporation

10.5.3. NEXCOM INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.



11. Middle East & Africa Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2027

11.1. Introduction

11.1.1. MEA

11.2. MEA Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market Forecast, By Country, 2019-2027

11.3. MEA Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market Forecast, By Type, 2019-2027

11.4. MEA Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market Forecast, By Product, 2019-2027

11.5. MEA Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market Forecast, By End User Industry, 2019-2027

11.6. MEA Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market Company Profiling

11.6.1. HP Development Company, L.P.

11.6.2. Emerson Electric Co.



12. Company Profile

12.1.1. Advantech Co., Ltd.

12.1.2. Cipherlab Co., Ltd.

12.1.3. Datalogic S.P.A.

12.1.4. Handheld Group

12.1.5. Honeywell International Inc.

12.1.6. Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.

12.1.7. Juniper Systems Inc.

12.1.8. Motorola Solutions, Inc.

12.1.9. Panasonic Corporation

12.1.10. Zebra Technologies



13. Acronyms



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ssjhz2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900