Dublin, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Expansion Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product; Cell Type; Application; End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cell expansion market is projected to reach US$ 42,837.11 Mn in 2027 from US$ 11,929.43 Mn in 2018. The cell expansion market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 15.6% from 2019-2027.



Driving factors include increasing adoption of regenerative medicines, rising prevalence of cancer. However, the risk contamination during cell expansion is expected to hamper the market during the forecast period.



Cancer is one of the major cause of human death worldwide. In recent years, the cases of cancer have been increasing tremendously and the trend is anticipated to remain the same in the upcoming years. According to the World Health Organization in 2018, approximately 9.6 million deaths across the globe were due to cancer. Furthermore, the National Cancer Institute predicted that in 2018, approximately 1,735,350 new cancer cases would be diagnosed in the US.



Changes in lifestyle have resulted in more exposure to oncogenic factors. Cancer can be cured if diagnosed and treated at an initial stage. Cancer sequencing using next-generation sequencing (NGS) methods provides more information. Additionally, cell expansion related procedures also aids in research, diagnostics and treatment of cancer.



Furthermore, Asia Pacific region is also facing the problem of the growing prevalence of cancer. The top 15 countries with Cancer prevalence are Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, China, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Indonesia, Mongolia, India, Laos, and Cambodia. According to the National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research (NICPR), in 2018, in India, total deaths due to cancer were 784,821.



The global Cell Expansion market is segmented by product, cell type, application, end user. Based on product, the cell expansion market is segmented into consumables and instruments. In 2018, the consumables accounted for the largest market share in the global cell expansion market by product. These consumables are essential components of any laboratory experiment hence they are expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Based on cell type, the cell expansion market has been segmented into human cell and animal cell. Furthermore based on application the cell expansion market has been segmented into Regenerative Medicine And Stem Cell Research, Cancer And Cell-Based Research and Other Applications. Based in end user market is segmented into Biopharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Research Institutes, cell banks and others.



Some of the essential primary and secondary sources included in the report are the National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research (NICPR), Association for Management Education and Development, Center for Cancer Research, International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR), American Association of Blood Banks (AABB), National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research and others.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the cell expansion market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global cell expansion market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Cell Expansion Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Cell Expansion- Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions



5. Global Cell Expansion Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Regenerative Medicines

5.1.2 Rising Prevalence of Cancer

5.2 Key Restraints

5.2.1 Risk Contamination During Cell Expansion

5.3 Key Opportunity

5.3.1 Middle Income Countries Creating Development Opportunities

5.4 Future Trend

5.4.1 Consistent Research in Drug Discovery Activities

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Cell Expansion Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Cell Expansion Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis

6.2 Global Cell Expansion Market, By Geography - Forecasts And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning Of Key Players



7. Cell Expansion Market - Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 - Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Cell Expansion Market, by Product , 2018 & 2027 (% Share)

7.3 Consumables

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Global Consumables Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.3.3 Reagents, Media & Serum

7.3.3.1 Overview

7.3.3.2 Global Reagents, Media & Serum Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.3.4 Disposables

7.3.4.1 Overview

7.3.4.2 Global Disposables Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.3.4.3 Culture Tissue Flasks

7.3.4.3.1 Overview

7.3.4.3.2 Global Culture Tissue Flasks Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.3.4.4 Bioreactor Accessories

7.3.4.4.1 Overview

7.3.4.4.2 Global Bioreactor Accessories Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.3.4.5 Other Disposables

7.3.4.5.1 Overview

7.3.4.5.2 Global Other Disposables Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Instruments

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Global Instruments Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4.3 Cell Expansion Supporting Equipment

7.4.3.1 Overview

7.4.3.2 Global Cell Expansion Supporting Equipment Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4.4 Bioreactors

7.4.4.1 Overview

7.4.4.2 Global Bioreactors Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4.5 Automated Cell Expansion Systems

7.4.5.1 Overview

7.4.5.2 Global Automated Cell Expansion Systems Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



8. Cell Expansion Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2027 - Cell Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Cell Expansion Market, by Cell Type, 2018 & 2027 (% Share)

8.3 Human Cells

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Global Human Cell Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.3.3 Adult Stem Cells

8.3.3.1 Overview

8.3.3.2 Global Adult Stem Cells Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.3.4 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells

8.3.4.1 Overview

8.3.4.2 Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.3.5 Embryonic Stem Cells

8.3.5.1 Overview

8.3.5.2 Global Embryonic Stem Cells Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.3.6 Differentiated Cells

8.3.6.1 Overview

8.3.6.2 Global Differentiated Cells Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Animal Cells

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Global Animal Cell Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



9. Cell Expansion Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Cell Expansion Market Share by Application 2018 & 2027 (%)

9.3 Regenerative Medicine And Stem Cell Research

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Global Regenerative Medicine And Stem Cell Research Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.4 Cancer And Cell-Based Research

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Global Cancer And Cell-Based research Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.5 Other Applications

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Global Other Applications Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



10. Cell Expansion Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - End User

10.1 Overview

10.2 Global Cell Expansion Market Share by End User 2018 & 2027 (%)

10.3 Biopharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Global Biopharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

10.4 Research Institutes

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Global Research Institutes Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

10.5 Cell Banks

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 Global Cell Banks Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

10.6 Other End Users

10.6.1 Overview

10.6.2 Global Other End Users Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



11. Cell Expansion Market - Geographic Analysis

11.1 North America Cell Expansion Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027

11.2 Europe Cell Expansion Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027

11.3 APAC Cell Expansion Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027

11.4 MEA Cell Expansion Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027

11.5 South and Central America Cell Expansion Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027



12. Cell Expansion Market - Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Growth Strategies In The Cell Expansion Market, 2017-2019

12.3 Organic Growth Strategies

12.3.1 Overview

12.3.1.1 Recent Organic Developments By Players In The Cell Expansion Market

12.4 Inorganic Growth Strategies

12.4.1 Overview

12.4.2 Recent Developments By Players In The Cell Expansion Market



13. Global Cell Expansion Market-Key Company Profiles

13.1 BD

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Financial Overview

13.1.4 Product Portfolio

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Merck KGaA

13.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

13.4 Terumo Corporation

13.5 General Electric Company

13.6 Corning Incorporated

13.7 Miltenyi Biotec

13.8 Danaher

13.9 Lonza

13.10 STEMCELL Technologies, Inc.



14. Appendix

14.1 About the Publisher

14.2 Glossary Of Terms



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hjxwqh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900