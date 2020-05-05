TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 08.2020

05.05.2020









Tresu Investment Holding A/S today announces that by mutual agreement Lone Præst resigns as CFO of TRESU Group as of today.

Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen, CEO, will take the role as interim CFO until a permanent CFO has been appointed.





Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen

CEO





Further questions can be directed to:

Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen, CEO, Phone +45 2341 5085

Carsten Nygaard Knudsen, Chairman of the board, Phone: +45 2146 4236