Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining
5 May 2020
Vast Resources plc
(“Vast” or the “Company”)
Board change
Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, announces that Eric Diack has resigned from his position as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect as a consequence of taking on a new role which requires his full time attention. The Board would like to thank Eric for his contribution over the years and wishes him well on his new role.
**ENDS**
For further information, visit www.vastplc.com or please contact:
|Vast Resources plc
Andrew Prelea (Chief Executive Officer)
Andrew Hall
|www.vastplc.com
+44 (0) 20 7846 0974
|Beaumont Cornish - Financial & Nominated Adviser
Roland Cornish
James Biddle
|www.beaumontcornish.com
+44 (0) 20 7628 3396
|SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP – Joint Broker
Richard Morrison
Caroline Rowe
|www.spangel.co.uk
+44 (0) 20 3470 0470
|Axis Capital Markets Limited – Joint Broker
Richard Hutchison
|www.axcap247.com
+44 (0) 20 3206 0320
|Blytheweigh
Tim Blythe
Megan Ray
|www.blytheweigh.com
+44 (0) 20 7138 3204
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 (“MAR”).
ABOUT VAST RESOURCES PLC
Vast Resources plc, is an AIM listed mining company with mines in Romania and Zimbabwe focused on the rapid advancement of high quality brownfield projects by recommencing production at previously producing mines in Romania and commencement of the joint venture mining agreement on the Chiadzwa Community Concession Block of the Chiadzwa Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe.
The Company’s portfolio includes an 80% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine in Romania, where work is now currently underway towards developing and recommissioning the mine and the Community Concession Block in Chiadzwa, Zimbabwe.
Vast Resources owns the Manaila Polymetallic Mine in Romania, which was commissioned in 2015, currently on care and maintenance.
Attachment
Vast Resources PLC
Maidstone, UNITED KINGDOM
Logo 1.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: